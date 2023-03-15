Can you guys believe it’s been more than four years since Jussie Smollett went out for a sandwich in the middle of the night in Chicago and had a run-in with white supremacists who told him he was in MAGA country before beating him up and putting a noose around his neck?

Can you guys believe it’s been more than four years since Jussie Smollett expected us to believe any of that? We actually hadn’t thought about him in a while — it’s been over a year since we last did a post about him — but we’re definitely thinking about him today. And it’s all thanks to the brothers Smollett hired to help him carry out his master plan:

Lmao, the Jussie Smollett hoax perpetrators doing a play by play of what happened is exactly what we needed in 2023. 😂 pic.twitter.com/IQCoLGAdxG — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) March 14, 2023

OK, well … that’s amazing. If anyone needs us, we’ll be watching it again. And again. And again …

Dem huwhite supremesis 🤣 — ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) March 15, 2023

it was cold as balls 🤣 — Phill Bennetzen | RaceSheetsDFS Substack (@PMBennetzen) March 15, 2023

Hearing the way he says “dis MAGA Cuntrie boy” I almost spit my coffee out. And I thought that was the best part until I got to the nuggie. 😂😂😂 — 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 MrsLibertyBelle pronouns: bad/bitch (@MrsLibertyBell1) March 14, 2023

The noogie.

Then I gave him a noogie 😂 — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) March 15, 2023

“ I used my knuckle and gave him a noogie.” Why he demonstrate it. I’m cracking up. This is wild. 😂 pic.twitter.com/TO64tLdTDX — V̷a̷t̷o̷r̷ (@Vator_H_Town) March 14, 2023

Oh man … that part was great.

This video almost makes the whole thing worth it. — Steven Cleamer (@mentaldischarge) March 14, 2023

Right? And we totally dig the soundtrack.

The brothers’ twitter is @teamabel3, we need these legends on tour for the next few weeks at least. — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) March 15, 2023

At the very least.

The Osundairo brothers should honestly do a comedy tour where they travel around the country and re-enact the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax that he hired them to do. They are legitimately hilarious! 😂🤣 I would support them for sure… would you? pic.twitter.com/xjhcZU6EAL — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 14, 2023

This is the greatest thing I’ve seen in a long time 😂🤣😂🤣🤣 — Kristen (@Kriscilicious) March 14, 2023

Yeah … we’re gonna need a lot more of these.

Can we have more of them? They are hilarious — 𝔹𝕖𝕖 (@Fiona__Bee) March 14, 2023

