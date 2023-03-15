Can you guys believe it’s been more than four years since Jussie Smollett went out for a sandwich in the middle of the night in Chicago and had a run-in with white supremacists who told him he was in MAGA country before beating him up and putting a noose around his neck?

Can you guys believe it’s been more than four years since Jussie Smollett expected us to believe any of that? We actually hadn’t thought about him in a while — it’s been over a year since we last did a post about him — but we’re definitely thinking about him today. And it’s all thanks to the brothers Smollett hired to help him carry out his master plan:

OK, well … that’s amazing. If anyone needs us, we’ll be watching it again. And again. And again …

The noogie.

Oh man … that part was great.

Right? And we totally dig the soundtrack.

At the very least.

Yeah … we’re gonna need a lot more of these.

***

***

