Earlier this week, Media Matters LGBTQ news specialist person Ari Drennen called out The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles and Matt Walsh for their comments on trans people:

We’re actually not going to get into the nitty-gritty of Drennen’s tweet, because honestly, we’re more fascinated right now by MSNBC host Chris Hayes’ own take. And you will be, too, once you see it:

Who are you and what have you done with Chris Hayes?

Definitely a new one. But, even more importantly than that, it’s a fake one. Chris Hayes is a lot things, but a “leave people alone and mind your own g*ddamn business” guy is not one of them.

Trending

Eh, it’s important to remember that Chris Hayes whined that Ron DeSantis “publicly [berated]” students by telling them that they could wear a mask if they wanted to but didn’t have to if they didn’t.

Well, Chris?

Huh. Oh well. Maybe Chris missed that entire story. Just like he missed all the times when he and his MSNBC colleagues called for the state to exert power of people who have opinions he doesn’t like.

Ha! Good one.

That’s what you should’ve tweeted, Chris. At least it would’ve been honest.

***

Related:

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes explains what Dems *really* mean when they say ‘democracy is on the ballot’

Here’s a shot/chaser from MSNBC’s Chris Hayes about a GOP victory and ‘the End of Democracy’

***e

Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Chris Hayeslibertarian