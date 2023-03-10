Earlier this week, Media Matters LGBTQ news specialist person Ari Drennen called out The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles and Matt Walsh for their comments on trans people:

Michael Knowles’ speech about eradicating transgenderism and Matt Walsh’s rants about Dylan Mulvaney are gifts to the movement for trans equality. Normal people watch these angry maniacs with revulsion. — Ari Drennen (@AriDrennen) March 8, 2023

We’re actually not going to get into the nitty-gritty of Drennen’s tweet, because honestly, we’re more fascinated right now by MSNBC host Chris Hayes’ own take. And you will be, too, once you see it:

I think “leave people alone and mind your own goddamn business” is a good, important and also majority-winning argument. https://t.co/0Rgm8i5ZFp — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 8, 2023

Who are you and what have you done with Chris Hayes?

Libertarian Chris is a new one. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 8, 2023

Definitely a new one. But, even more importantly than that, it’s a fake one. Chris Hayes is a lot things, but a “leave people alone and mind your own g*ddamn business” guy is not one of them.

Except wear your masks or you can’t participate in society or take this shot or you lose your job or call me my pronouns du jour or I’ll get you fired or put the black box on IG or my friends and I will harass you off social media or kill babies, Doctor or you don’t get hospital… https://t.co/TDw04iwHub — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 10, 2023

Eh, it’s important to remember that Chris Hayes whined that Ron DeSantis “publicly [berated]” students by telling them that they could wear a mask if they wanted to but didn’t have to if they didn’t.

Or let my son in a wig who decided last week he’s now a girl so he can compete in women’s sport and steal titles and scholarships win or you’re a bigot or take a knee during the National Anthem or you’re a racist or vote Democrat or you are a xenophobe and agree with open borders… https://t.co/kOfFnD0xXQ — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 10, 2023

Sorry, I’m on a roll, bake my gay wedding cake or we’ll put you out of business or arrange my gay wedding flowers or we’ll bury you in court fees for the rest of your life, or shut up while we place sexually explicit materials in front of your 10 year old or you hate the LQBTQAI… https://t.co/5n8b1nbhcs — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 10, 2023

Oh, how about your daughter isn’t allowed to tan too much because that is racial appropriation and you better not wear a sexy Pochahontas costume for Halloween because cultural appropriation and don’t wear a poncho because that’s also appropriation. Also, your gas cars are… https://t.co/8XZ0Q5QbDI — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 10, 2023

Well, Chris?

Huh. Oh well. Maybe Chris missed that entire story. Just like he missed all the times when he and his MSNBC colleagues called for the state to exert power of people who have opinions he doesn’t like.

I mean… I agree? I really hope you push this same reasoning with your own political allies. — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 9, 2023

Ha! Good one.

that's a good one coming from the extreme activist left that minds everyone's business. — Steve Tobak (@SteveTobak) March 10, 2023

Correction: “leave people alone and mind your own goddamn business if you vote the same way as me.” — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 10, 2023

That’s what you should’ve tweeted, Chris. At least it would’ve been honest.

