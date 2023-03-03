Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman went through the trouble of making a special video for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, so the very least we could do is take the time to watch it.

Here goes:

Hey Cousin Ron! @GovRonDeSantis 👋🏿 I'm sending you a care package. Hope you like it. These are books you should read — don't go banning them! Please let me know if you have any comprehension questions ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/YxJNW92bfx — Congressman Jamaal Bowman (@RepBowman) March 2, 2023

We have a few questions, Rep. Bowman. One of them is, in what universe is are books like “How to Be an Antiracist” and “White Fragility” conducive to open and honest discussions about race? Both books are unabashedly racist and were written by unabashedly racist people.

Another question we have for you: Can you please show us where Ron DeSantis is trying to ban the teaching of black history? It’s literally the law to teach black history in Florida public schools, and DeSantis hasn’t given any indication that he wants to change that. Having a problem with Critical Race Theory and queer theory in black history education is not wanting to “erase” black history or black identity; it’s wanting to keep toxic, bigoted garbage out of school curricula. That goes for wanting to keep sexually explicit materials out of school libraries.

And there is literally nothing wrong with that.

Love this! — Grace Meng (@Grace4NY) March 3, 2023

Y tho? What’s to love about four minutes of intellectual dishonesty?

Ron DeSantis hasn’t banned any books. — That Goddamned Finkelstein Shit Kid (@Supreme____Beef) March 3, 2023

Can someone name a single book banned in Florida? Just one. — Coach_JIB (@CoachJeff_) March 3, 2023

Which books has he banned? Please give us a list. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) March 3, 2023

We’re waiting …

If you actually read your own link, it has an addendum at the top explaining these books weren’t actually banned. That’s embarrassing. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 3, 2023

“Embarrassing” seems to be a theme with Rep. Bowman.

So cringe. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 3, 2023

You look so stupid right now. https://t.co/YYFygCPXER — RBe (@RBPundit) March 3, 2023

Well, to be fair, he’s probably pretty used to it.

At least we hope he is, because this thread is pretty humiliating for him:

Hi Jamal. Can you clarify why banning books like these bothers you? https://t.co/fe3CvYjvqR pic.twitter.com/I3tWe9jqYn — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 3, 2023

Cousin Jamaal, why do you think kids need to see this material. pic.twitter.com/htJeU75iqh — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 3, 2023

How do you think books like this are contributing to teaching kids about their history? pic.twitter.com/RwJAzCnTjK — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 3, 2023

Are books like this necessary for kids to grow into great Americans? pic.twitter.com/32bIfCcT9L — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 3, 2023

One last thing, Jamaal. I know this video is a stunt hoping people learn your name as you try for that VP spot on a Gretchen Whitmer ticket, but this is your reminder @GovRonDeSantis has a best selling book of his own. You should read it. NY needs all the help it can get. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 3, 2023

I said I was done but I’m not. People are fleeing your state @JamaalBowmanNY in droves. Your tax base is collapsing. Maybe you should take that sage on over to @GovKathyHochul office, say a prayer with her and hope she finds Jesus and a brain before there is no one left in NY. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 3, 2023

Someone should box up the following books and send to Jamaal so he can see for himself the sick stuff he’s advocating:

Gender Queer

Fun Home

Milk and Honey

All Boys Aren’t Blue I won’t because I refuse to give my money for that basura. — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 3, 2023

Just citing my sources and providing receipts @JamaalBowmanNY https://t.co/XLjOEJUMtr — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) March 3, 2023

That last tweet segues beautifully into this parting mic drop:

Just hand them to one of your constituents who leave NY for Florida daily. — BiggiesNotDead 🤪 (@RodSox4) March 3, 2023

Oooooooh, snap.

