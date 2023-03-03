Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman went through the trouble of making a special video for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, so the very least we could do is take the time to watch it.

Here goes:

We have a few questions, Rep. Bowman. One of them is, in what universe is are books like “How to Be an Antiracist” and “White Fragility” conducive to open and honest discussions about race? Both books are unabashedly racist and were written by unabashedly racist people.

Another question we have for you: Can you please show us where Ron DeSantis is trying to ban the teaching of black history? It’s literally the law to teach black history in Florida public schools, and DeSantis hasn’t given any indication that he wants to change that. Having a problem with Critical Race Theory and queer theory in black history education is not wanting to “erase” black history or black identity; it’s wanting to keep toxic, bigoted garbage out of school curricula. That goes for wanting to keep sexually explicit materials out of school libraries.

And there is literally nothing wrong with that.

Y tho? What’s to love about four minutes of intellectual dishonesty?

We’re waiting …

“Embarrassing” seems to be a theme with Rep. Bowman.

Well, to be fair, he’s probably pretty used to it.

At least we hope he is, because this thread is pretty humiliating for him:

That last tweet segues beautifully into this parting mic drop:

Oooooooh, snap.

