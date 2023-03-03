As we told you, New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzburger told employees yesterday that last month, one employee was allegedly spat on by a passerby angry about the Times’ coverage of trans issues, which, in including perspectives from people critical of things like transitioning children, somehow renders the paper transphobic.

That’s complete BS, of course, but plenty of tolerant lefties out there are either dismissing the alleged incident as no big deal or outright defending it. And it’s only natural that Oliver Willis would be one of them:

Shouldn’t spit on people, but wait until the Times hears what people empowered by their bigoted coverage are doing to trans people https://t.co/sU9rMvmEsO — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

Journalist and podcaster Jesse Singal, who is very much a liberal, has nonetheless done a great deal of research on the dangers — physical, emotional, mental, and psychological — of “gender-affirming care” for children. And he took issue with Willis’ insinuation that the New York Times’ skirt was too short. So, like any good and reasonable journalist, he asked Willis to provide some supporting evidence:

Can you screencap something from a Times article that best exemplifies this bigoted coverage? — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 3, 2023

And you’ll never guess what happened next! OK, you will. Because this is Oliver Willis we’re dealing with and he literally cannot help himself.

oh look its captain bad faith — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

Uh-oh … Oliver’s projecting again.

I'm not even disagreeing with you! It's possible I missed something. But you're saying the coverage has been REALLY bad. What's the one screencap you think best exemplifies this? — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 3, 2023

considering that now all of a sudden you choose to respond to me is pretty hilarious after all these years. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

like i said https://t.co/DxpkzWy02k — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

just post a screenshot! if the coverage has been super bigoted, let alone so bigoted you are on-the-other-hand-ing the act of spitting on a journalist in public, surely you can provide an example? you could shut me up for good — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 3, 2023

Challenge accepted, Jesse:

reporting on a campaign to dehumanize people as merely "critics say" is for shit, but somehow i dont think itll shut you up. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1ASBSMatwq — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

Wait … that’s it? That’s the proof that the New York Times hates trans people?

How would you have written this Oliver? Honest question. — Danish Khan (@danishjmk) March 3, 2023

i dont write up the open agenda of hate groups as just things "critics say." "Critics say the Klan is opposed to equal rights for blacks." — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

Not that you needed any further proof that Oliver Willis is not a serious person, but that right there is further proof that Oliver Willis is not a serious person.

This neatly clarifies it. When they say things like "the Times is bigoted against trans people," what they mean — or what Oliver means, at least — is "I have minor qualms about how paragraphs I agree with are framed and worded" This was the best example he could come up with. https://t.co/WNOrN7iPAA — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 3, 2023

there are numerous examples that have been offered up over the years, this was the first bit i did after a quick google. you're knee deep in defending anti-trans bigotry as a path to financial gain for yourself and nothing will take you off that path. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

the fact your bad faith requests are identical to years of conservatives saying "show me one time rush limbaugh was a racist" is not lost on me. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

That makes no sense whatsoever as a comparison. It took me 30 seconds to pull up an example of Rush Limbaugh being racist, because they are legion. pic.twitter.com/VZAtcNYe2u — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 3, 2023

Uh-oh, Oliver … looks like that swipe at Jesse Singal didn’t work, either. Singal’s clearly no right-wing radical by any stretch of the imagination. So.

yes because the times bigotry is not as hamfisted as limbaugh's racism. it doesnt make it better because its dressed up nicer. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

Apparently Oliver is unfamiliar with the old adage “quit while you’re behind.”

Why did you have to Google it? Just quickly respond with your own least favorite example of the Times being bigoted to trans people? This shouldn't be hard! When I dislike an article I can quickly and clearly explain why, with example. Why can't you do the same? — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 3, 2023

i hope you enjoy the money you make from this kind of thing, meanwhile transgender people are losing their rights. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

Oliver Willis has only one setting, and it’s “GLUTTON FOR PUNISHMENT.”

gimme an example? — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 3, 2023

its weird how you keep retweeting these so your fans can go on the attack. lol. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

I'm trying to make a point. If my point is wrong, you could shut me down quite easily. I think you're participating in a really unfair pileon that led to a jounralist getting spit on. Which you whattabouted! If I were in your position I'd have receipts. — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 3, 2023

your point is that its good to misinform on this issue and rack up attacks on a marginalized group. in the 50s you'd be making the same arguments about coverage of race. its not a good look then or now. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 3, 2023

what's an example of the Times misinforming the public on this issue? — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) March 3, 2023

Come on, Oliver. If the New York Times is pushing so much anti-trans propaganda, it shouldn’t take you any time to find numerous examples. Just answer the question, Oliver.

Media Matters? Yeah, OK. We’re officially done here.

It would be great if at least one of the people who regularly accuse Jesse of being a bigot would come on the pod to discuss but so far we are 0 for 2 🙁 https://t.co/hMECBQzdqa — Katie Herzog (@kittypurrzog) March 3, 2023

Wonder why that is.

