Count MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan among the many, many media Guardians of Truth who wasted no time defending their ill-advised kneejerk dismissal of the lab-leak hypothesis by shifting the goalposts and trying to discredit the people who were right.

538’s Nate Silver couldn’t help but notice this remarkable, albeit not terribly shocking, pattern of behavior. Not just from the mainstream media, but also from some members of the ostensible scientific community:

Show us the lie in Silver’s tweet.

SPOILER ALERT: You can’t. Because he’s exactly right.

So it was only to be expected that Mehdi Hasan would take issue with it:

(Mehdi Hasan has never done anything in good faith. Let’s just get that clear right now.)

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what scientists like to call projection. Mehdi knows he messed up (you’d think he’d be used to that by now), so, rather than taking ownership of messing up, he’s trying to impugn the character of people who were at least willing to acknowledge the possibility that there was something to the lab-leak hypothesis.

Silver summed up the problem quite well here:

Nailed it.

Naturally, Mehdi Hasan took great offense to Silver’s thoughtful and completely reasonable take on the matter:

Uh, Mehdi:

Not only that, but Mehdi Hasan is the worst kind of Bad People bad person, because he will insist until his dying breath that he is not one of the Bad People. There’s nothing inherently wrong with denial, but there is when it’s intellectually dishonest. And that’s definitely the case with Mehdi Hasan and countless others who are literally incapable of admitting that they screwed up.

Just because a truth happens to be inconvenient doesn’t make it any less true.

