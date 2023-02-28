Hopefully you haven’t yet gotten sick of us doing posts calling out our supposed moral and intellectual and scientific betters for having made the mistake of outright dismissing the lab-leak hypothesis just to own the cons and Bad Orange Man. If you have, well, we apologize. But there are just some things we can’t let go of, and this is one of them. Because for years, anyone who even suggested that the COVID pandemic may have stemmed from a leak out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology was shamed as a conspiracy theorist and/or science-hater and/or racist and/or all-around bad person, and now, according to people who are actual experts, it’s likely that this was not, in fact, an anti-science, racist conspiracy after all.

Yesterday, Glenn Greenwald was inspired by an intellectually dishonest tweet from Tommy Vietor (is there any other kind?) to do a thread about government and Big Tech’s roles in perpetuating the idea that the lab-leak hypothesis was garbage. And if you suspected that he’d have more to say on this particular subject, you were right.

He’s back today with another damning thread impugning not only the government, but also the media, who, as we have seen, have not only been proven wrong, but have by and large been unwilling to even acknowledge that they should have been more careful:

Trending

Exactly. We could at least respect them somewhat if they owned up to their screwups, but they’re only doubling down. And they deserve absolutely no respect for that. No credibility, either, for that matter.

They’re not called “enemy of the people” for nothing.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: corporate mediaCOVIDCOVID19Glenn Greenwaldlab leaklab leak hypothesislab-leak theorymainstream mediamediapropaganda