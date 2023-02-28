Just a little over two years ago, actress Gina Carano was fired from “The Mandalorian” and dropped by her talent agency. The reason? “Offensive social media posts,” aka being a conservative on social media.

Lucasfilm Drops ‘Mandalorian’ Star Gina Carano Following Offensive Social-Media Posts https://t.co/9pO5iDceAp — Variety (@Variety) February 11, 2021

Before getting the boot, Carano was reportedly on track to star in a spinoff featuring her “Mandalorian” character Cara Dune.

Carano also got swept up in the Great Conservative Twitter Purges. But she’s back on Twitter now and making no apologies for sticking to her guns. Thankfully, the folks at the Onion’s sister publication The A.V. Club can rest easy knowing that even if she’s still allowed to tweet, her days on “The Mandalorian” are over for good:

Good news: It sounds like Cara Dune will never come back to The Mandalorian https://t.co/McTzeAtHAQ pic.twitter.com/TNxdhc6jpq — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) February 28, 2023

“Good news.”

More from The A.V. Club:

[“Mandalorian” executive producer] Filoni says that the character is still out there somewhere, noting that “it’s a big galaxy and we have many characters in it” who are “fighting for their screen time,” so it doesn’t seem like they’re willing to go as far as killing her off offscreen (she doesn’t even deserve to get that), but part of this season is apparently going to involve seeing if Din Djarin has “evolved beyond” the characters that seemed important to him in the beginning. Ergo: Nobody needs Cara Dune anymore. The show is called The Mandalorian, the show is about the Mandalorian (and his little green baby). Maybe someday there will be some bad EU novel that explains what happens to Cara Dune, but don’t count on it.

Her character doesn’t even deserve to be killed offscreen, says The A.V. Club, because that would require acknowledging that her character ever existed.

In case you’d forgotten, this was one of the “offensive posts” that got Carano into trouble:

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Her outspoken liberal costar Pedro Pascal, whose career is currently flourishing, has made a Holocaust/Nazi comparison on more than one occasion and was not canceled. The A.V. Club never called for his head on a pike.

(It’s worth noting that Pascal was spreading disinformation with that tweet.)

Pascal’s posts are dumb, but he shouldn’t be fired over them. And Gina Carano shouldn’t’ve been fired over hers.

But if you ask The A.V. Club, they’ll tell you that Carano’s Holocaust/Nazi were far more offensive than Pascal’s, and anyway, Pascal’s politics are right and Carano’s are wrong.

We can’t imagine what a sad, empty existence it must be to base all of our opinions and general philosophies on life on politics. And The A.V. Club can’t imagine what it’s like to not look like the shameless hacks they are.

She was my favorite actress on that show. A badass in real life, too. And y’all literally canceled her because she said maybe we shouldn’t make the same mistakes that people made in the past. — Quipple 🕯️ (@Quipple) February 28, 2023

Wow, you are really invested in this. Like, REALLY invested. — Blah de Vivre (@blahdevivre) February 28, 2023

Right? Like, it’s weird.

We need strong female representation. No not like that!! — Kronos202 (@raamaanandh) February 28, 2023

It was never about having strong female characters. At least the mask comes off. Kudos. — Talazar (@itsTalazar) February 28, 2023

Yay! You all managed to purge a strong female character for the actress' lack of ideological purity, comrades! — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) February 28, 2023

They’re immensely proud of themselves, too.

What incredible journalisming. — JD (@JDBaldMan) February 28, 2023

Congratulations on sucking at entertainment reporting and at life in general, A.V. Club.

Boy, there people are pathetic. “Good news”? Were they just sitting around worried someone they disagreed with was going to be on a TV show they watch? There’s no reason to punish these people for their irrational hatred as they keep making themselves miserable. https://t.co/yztRxu9kCN — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 28, 2023

A great curse to constantly wish on people on the far left: “May actors from your favorite show say things you disagree with.” — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 28, 2023

Can you imagine a sane world where people complained about Gina Carano’s tweets and Disney responded by sending those people instructions on how to unfollow Carano on Twitter? — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 28, 2023

These days, it’s getting more and more difficult to imagine such a world.

Lets be honest: these people are too stupid and incompetent to follow those instructions. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 28, 2023

Clearly.

