Christopher Rufo has been a real thorn in the radical trans movement and pro-child-gender/sexuality-education advocates’ sides for a while now, and he’s been dragged through the mud for it.

Fortunately, that hasn’t deterred him from his mission. But don’t let that fool you into thinking that he’s willing to just let the criticism roll off of his back without defending himself against intellectually dishonest critics, of which there have been many.

Recall that earlier this year, Rufo called out the Washington Post for a hit piece on him, and WaPo subsequently found themselves in the embarrassing — albeit familiar — position of having to retract blatantly false statements. But Rufo is still waiting on an apology from the New York Times for their disgusting smear of him in the wake of the deadly Club Q shooting:

Last year, the NYT ran a hysterical op-ed blaming my reporting on gender theory in schools for the Club Q nightclub shooting. Now it turns out the shooter was nonbinary, deserted by his porn star drug addict father, and frequented LGBTQ clubs with his suicidal nonbinary mother. pic.twitter.com/tQPB7qnYsp — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 27, 2023

At the time, the NYT even admitted that it didn't have the facts, that it couldn't prove any connection, and that "the police [were] still investigating the motive behind the shooting." They knew nothing about the shooter's background or family—and yet, they still blamed me. pic.twitter.com/IBS7GijEQd — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 27, 2023

Blaming Rufo was apparently a lot easier than facing reality. That seems to be the case pretty often, actually.

Has anyone from the NYT reached out to apologize for running such a hack hit piece? Of course not. — J.D. Haltigan, PhD 🏒👨‍💻 (@JDHaltigan) February 27, 2023

Obviously not. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 27, 2023

Pathetic.

The organs of establishment propaganda are willing to use any tragedy and any pretense to slander conservatives. But unfortunately for them, that technique doesn't work anymore. The American people know they're lying through their teeth—and the truth cannot be suppressed forever. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 27, 2023

Irreparable cracks have formed in the dam that is the mainstream media’s reputation, and the mainstream media have only themselves to blame. Before the emergence of citizen journalists, the MSM may have been able to get away with this sort of deception, but times have changed and now we’re well equipped to fact-check the fact-checkers. And we’re not letting them off the hook.

Neither is Rufo, of course, and we genuinely love to see it.

