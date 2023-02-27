Christopher Rufo has been a real thorn in the radical trans movement and pro-child-gender/sexuality-education advocates’ sides for a while now, and he’s been dragged through the mud for it.

Fortunately, that hasn’t deterred him from his mission. But don’t let that fool you into thinking that he’s willing to just let the criticism roll off of his back without defending himself against intellectually dishonest critics, of which there have been many.

Recall that earlier this year, Rufo called out the Washington Post for a hit piece on him, and WaPo subsequently found themselves in the embarrassing — albeit familiar — position of having to retract blatantly false statements. But Rufo is still waiting on an apology from the New York Times for their disgusting smear of him in the wake of the deadly Club Q shooting:

Blaming Rufo was apparently a lot easier than facing reality. That seems to be the case pretty often, actually.

Pathetic.

Irreparable cracks have formed in the dam that is the mainstream media’s reputation, and the mainstream media have only themselves to blame. Before the emergence of citizen journalists, the MSM may have been able to get away with this sort of deception, but times have changed and now we’re well equipped to fact-check the fact-checkers. And we’re not letting them off the hook.

Neither is Rufo, of course, and we genuinely love to see it.

