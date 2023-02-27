“Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston is a hot Twitter trending topic this morning, along with … Make America Great Again?

OK, what’s the deal with that? What happened?

Well, apparently Mr. Cranston recently spoke with CNN’s Chris Wallace and “Make America Great Again” came up in the context of America’s slavery era and racism and white privilege and living “in the woke world.” Watch:

Actor Bryan Cranston explains why he thinks the phrase "Make America Great Again" could possibly be construed as a racist remark. pic.twitter.com/GvrICiftvp — CNN (@CNN) February 26, 2023

Transcript:

“How did we get to a point where we treated other human beings as slaves, and were OK with that? When I see, when I see the, the ‘Make America Great Again,’ my comment is, do you, do you, do you accept that that could possibly be construed as a racist remark? And most people — a lot of people — go, ‘How could that be racist? Make America Great Again?’ I said, ‘So, just ask yourself from a, from an African American experience, when was it ever great in America for the African American? When was it great? So, if you’re making it great, it’s not including them.’ So it’s, it’s to teach us, in the woke world, to open up and accept the possibilities that our privilege has created blind spots for us. And maybe I haven’t seen what is really happening yet, in all my years.”

Now, to be perfectly clear, Bryan Cranston is an actor, but he is also an American, which means he, as an actor, is just as entitled to his opinions as any other American. Of course, what he is not entitled to is the right to have his opinion go unquestioned by people with eyes and ears. So let’s question his opinion, shall we?

Slavery was and will forever be a stain on the history of this country, but slavery was not the only history of this country. Moreover, many Americans during the slavery era categorically opposed slavery and were willing to risk their lives to defeat it.

It was always great, bc even though human biases & injustices are a given,America has always been a country where those who were oppressed could walk a path to freedom and Liberty. It was great that American laws and society enabled the end of slavery, civil rights opportunity. — Nicholas Tutora (@Tutora2020) February 27, 2023

As for the “Make America Great Again” business, well, maybe most people — a lot of people — go “How could that be racist?” because it’s not actually a racist slogan. Donald Trump is no small-government conservative, but he was astute enough to see that many Americans were fed up with the direction the country had taken during the Obama administration under Democratic control and a weak-willed GOP — and found a message that could appeal to their desire to return to a time of prosperity and pride in being American.

Only stupid racist people “construe” it that way. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) February 26, 2023

What these dummies don't understand is he wasn't talking about taking America back to any specific year, but rather restoring American independence and strength. — Thanos Wasn't Wrong (@LokisDad18) February 27, 2023

Also, no offense to Cranston, but why is he in a position as a white man to put thoughts into African Americans’ minds and words into their mouths? Is that not presumptuous, and the height of privilege? Evidently he didn’t bother to speak with many African Americans before deciding that America has never been great for them. At least he managed to get one thing right: people like him “in the woke world” definitely have blind spots.

America is so bad for black Americans that immigration of people who identify as black has gone up drastically decade over decade. I guess @BryanCranston knows better than all those immigrants looking for a better life in America. pic.twitter.com/aP6Are4JEu — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 26, 2023

1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s were great for me and I was poor in the 70s and 80s. These white liberals think being black is terrible. https://t.co/eFB490IdbF — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) February 27, 2023

MAGA is about putting America first, means making sure everyone has access to the American Dream. Not a racist statement. What is racist is the liberal mindset that somehow we need to dumbing down standards so Blacks & Hispanics can compete. Personally, I find that offensive. — Esteban "Steve" Bovo (@SteveBovo) February 27, 2023

The assumption that black people have to see the world a certain way just because they’re black is ironically more racist than all the junk he’s talking about. Cause that’s a foundational assumption that people’s character and reactions are based on a certain skin color.… https://t.co/VhSRXyJyFX — Just Jenn (@ZoeLightly) February 26, 2023

Everything's racist! Good job Bryan's never come across this phenomenal TV show called 'Breaking Bad' because he would have a fit if he saw the way Mexicans & Puerto Ricans were depicted there! — Ike Ijeh (@ikeijeh) February 27, 2023

Made me laugh. It's Bryan's inability to imagine he could ever be on the wrong side that creates his inability to see he could be just as guilty of such sins, according to CRT dogma. — Claire Fox (@Fox_Claire) February 27, 2023

Best check that Walter White privilege, Bryan, before it gets you into serious trouble in Woke World.

***

SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo codeto receive a 40% discount on your membership.