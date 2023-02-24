Yesterday, “The View” cohost Joy Behar became a hot topic of discussion herself when she suggested that residents of East Palestine, Ohio, need to bear in mind that when they voted for Donald Trump, they effectively voted for stuff like the toxic train derailment:

Joy Behar says the residents of East Palestine got what they deserved because they voted for Trump.

"That's who you voted for!" she shouted at the camera. "In that district. Donald Trump, who reduces all safety. He did in those days." pic.twitter.com/brMUQfthQj — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 23, 2023

Here’s what Behar said:

“I don’t know why they would ever vote for him, for somebody, who, by the way, he placed someone with deep ties to the chemical industry in charge of the EPA’s Chemical Safety Office. That’s who you voted for in that district. Donald Trump, who reduces all safety. He did in those days […] Yeah, but they need to look past the photo ops, these people, and say, ‘Who’s doing the job here?’ Forget about the photo ops.”

It’s pretty clear what she was saying. You people voted for Donald Trump, who’s for deregulation because he doesn’t care about safety, and look where it got you.

Of course, there are those out there who’s Trump Derangement Syndrome is so severe that they’ll gladly run to the defense of someone like Joy Behar, who has a long and distinguished history of saying really terrible things purely out of her own hatred for Republicans and conservatives.

One of those people is Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher, who wants to make sure his readers know that Joy Behar didn’t explicitly say that East Palestine residents “had it coming”:

Joy Behar Did NOT In Fact Say Trump Country Rail Disaster Victims 'Had It Coming' Or Any Other 'Evil Thing' https://t.co/NMaorxmTJd via @mediaite cc @JoyVBehar @WalshFreedom — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) February 24, 2023

He writes:

I further explained that this disaster has demonstrated that the people in that district voted against their own interests. Trump campaigned on doing exactly that sort of thing. It’s a pedestrian observation that just happens to be particularly acute in this case. And for the record, the fact pattern that Behar pointed out has even appeared to start changing the minds of the tree-hugging libturds over at… Fox & Friends, who now say regulations like the one Trump killed would actually be a good idea. I don’t say that as a slam; it’s good when people digest new information and change their minds, as long as it sticks.

OK, well, congratulations to “FOX & Friends” for calling for the regulations Trump rolled back to be reinstated again. But, as we’ve noted in numerous posts now, this would not have affected the East Palestine train derailment. If Tommy weren’t so busy looking for reasons to blame Trump for what happened and defend Joy Behar, maybe he could read some of those posts.

Also:

Clearly, Behar was slamming Trump, not the residents of East Palestine — whom she compassionately urged not to be taken in by “photo ops” that belie the true effects of his politics.

Nice try, Tommy. But saying “That’s who you voted for in that district. Donald Trump, who reduces all safety,” seems pretty clear-cut as far as the tone.

You can twist yourself into a pretzel all you want we heard her tell the folks of Ohio this is who you voted for this is what you got I don't know how it can be any clearer that she's blaming the people in Ohio for voting for Trump. Biden's been in office 2 yrs & he didn't fix it — marie derome (@mtderome) February 24, 2023

It’s fine to interpret Behar’s remarks as not shaming East Palestine residents for what they’re currently dealing with, but it’s also incredibly disingenuous to interpret them that way. Joy Behar stopped deserving the benefit of the doubt a long time ago. If she sounds like a terrible person completely driven by her hatred of Donald Trump and the GOP, it’s because that’s exactly what she is.

