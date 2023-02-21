What the hell happened to Amanda Carpenter? No, seriously. What happened to her. We’re so old, we can remember a time when she wasn’t just conservative, but sane. Granted, it’s been years, but still. We hope for her sake that somewhere lurking in her DNA is just a tiny fragment of her old self.

Because this is just ridiculous:

Biden went to Kyiv; DeSantis went to Fox & Friends to blame Biden for Russian aggression. How the Florida Governor is getting on the wrong side of Ukraine. From me. https://t.co/F1ZfQwWf1f — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 21, 2023

“From me.” When you read that on an Amanda Carpenter tweet pimping a Bulwark piece, you know you’re in for a real treat.

DeSantis says that Biden is to blame for Russian aggression, Biden should be focusing on domestic priorities instead, Biden has no objective, and the threat Russia poses to NATO countries is overstated. Not one word for the plight of the Ukrainians being slaughtered. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 21, 2023

Carpenter writes:

Gross things can happen when you convince yourself that, no matter what, you must position yourself in complete opposition to your political opponents. Just look at what Ron DeSantis is doing.

Just look at what she and The Bulwark have been doing from the start. Their “Conserving Conservatism” mantra quickly came to be understood as “Raising Kneejerk Opposition to Conservatism Because It Pays Better Than Actually Having Conservative Principles.”

Nevermind the obvious flaws of his foreign policy assessment. How does DeSantis look past Russia's heinous war crimes? Because he cares more about positioning himself in opposition to Biden. Tribalism at its worst. https://t.co/F1ZfQwWf1f — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 21, 2023

Where are the obvious flaws in concluding that Joe Biden has emboldened Russia by virtue of his ineptitude? That actually seems like a pretty accurate assessment, given Biden’s tenure as president (and his former boss Barack Obama’s tenure as president, too, for that matter).

And who’s guilty of tribalism here? Is it Ron DeSantis, who’s busy running his state? Or is it Amanda Carpenter and The Bulwark, who are so scared of Ron DeSantis that they’ll fall all over themselves to blindly defend a president who is very much not busy running his country?

Why would the governor of florida go to Ukraine? — Phil (@RealPhillyP) February 21, 2023

He wouldn’t. And Amanda and The Bulwark know this, but they also know that Ron DeSantis is the biggest thorn in Donald Trump’s side right now, and they desperately need Donald Trump to stick around because they literally have no reason to exist if he doesn’t.

“DeSantis has positioned himself on the wrong side of Ukraine because he thinks that opposing Biden, no matter what Biden does, is the only way to stay on the good side of MAGA voters. Even if that means turning a blind eye to the plight of the Ukrainians.” @amandacarpenter https://t.co/WYgmgt4Tjh — Jennifer Horn (@NHJennifer) February 21, 2023

Since when is Ron DeSantis trying to stay on the side of MAGA voters? Donald Trump is alienating many of the people who voted for him with his unhinged rants about Ron DeSantis. DeSantis doesn’t need Donald Trump, aka the kiss of GOP death. If anything, Trump needs DeSantis in order to stay relevant (and The Bulwark needs Trump, of course).

It is an article that is one big serving of question-begging. https://t.co/SRSC550Wd6 — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) February 21, 2023

In other words, it’s a typical Bulwark piece. Written by a typical Bulwark grifting fraud:

Hold on. This insight snapped my head to attention. “DeSantis went to war against Disney. Biden went to war for Ukraine.” https://t.co/slK7cjg0lU — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 18, 2023

Yeah, what a head-snappingly insightful insight that was.

How much box wine before that brilliant insight crossed your synapses? — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) February 21, 2023

cringe — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) February 21, 2023

Ultra-extreme-mega cringe.

DeSantis served in Iraq. Biden received five draft deferments from Vietnam. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 19, 2023

DeSantis served in the U.S. Navy & deployed to Iraq in 2007 — he was still in the Reserves into early 2019 (just before his inauguration). Biden received five student draft deferments & a medical exemption for asthma during Vietnam, despite bragging about his college athleticism. https://t.co/3XayX62ECo — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 19, 2023

DeSantis went to Iraq as a Naval JAG officer attached to SEAL Team 1; Biden received five draft deferments during Vietnam. https://t.co/U11HWzPcVt — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 21, 2023

Welp.

Why do you hate history? We all watched the last ten years unfold. You’re ridiculously wrong. https://t.co/xDIgEHkBol — Your Highness Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) February 21, 2023

You know, it’s almost as if Amanda Carpenter should take a break from writing words for a while.

Should have kept this one in the drafts.. — Samoan SniperGang (@954Canes) February 21, 2023

