Joe Biden and Pals have been pretty relentless in informing Americans that we’re actually doing great and that gas prices are lower (they’re not) and that inflation is 0% (it’s not) and that we have more money than before (we don’t). But gaslighting us is a big job, and Team Biden can’t do it alone.

Thank God for “Morning Joe” economic analyst (and Obama car czar!) Steven Rattner being so generous with his time and energy and stepping up to give the Biden administration an assist and reassure us that our economic situation isn’t nearly as dire as it looks:

.@MikeBarnicle: "What do you say to [Americans upset about inflation] to make them believe, ‘Hey, you’re doing really well, better than you think?’”

…@SteveRattner: "Life is decent for the average American.” pic.twitter.com/xh9FzBTyBt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 10, 2023

Oh, OK!

Well, that settles it. — Iron Mije (@ballymacaffry) February 10, 2023

At least he acknowledged that a recession would be bad for the average American. Given that we’re currently in a recession, we can confirm that it is indeed bad for us.

And, last time we checked, bad is not “decent.”

When you can't afford deviled eggs, life is pretty decent! — General Election Dog (@DumbDog7) February 10, 2023

"Lower your expectations." — Barry Debor (@barry_debor) February 10, 2023

"Put on a sweater" — Estea (@teabuckley) February 10, 2023

It’s funny, because before, Rattner was able to point out that the economy under Joe Biden was decidedly very un-decent. What changed? Did the White House send him some flowers or something?

Whatever he got for his troubles, we hope it was at least something decent.

Helluva slogan. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) February 10, 2023

“Life is decent”

Put it on a bumper sticker. https://t.co/qxyzAhICBg — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) February 10, 2023

