If you’ll recall, while you — like most of the people in this country — were busy not watching the Grammys this past Sunday night, nonbinary singer and wannabe provocateur Sam Smith gave a performance in which he donned a hat with devil horns and cavorted with a harem of dancing demons. Hearing about this and watching the video of the performance, you might be tempted to get really angry and offended, but it’s important to keep in mind that there’s ultimately nothing worth losing any sleep over, because this sort of thing has become so commonplace that it’s just plain boring and lazy now.

Anyway, while you’re yawning and rolling your eyes over yet another wholly unoriginal attempt to get under your skin, MSNBC’s Joy Reid is out there insisting that Smith’s presence was just one of many winning battles in the Left’s culture wars against the American Right:

.@JoyAnnReid: The #Grammys "was a celebration of the very thing the American Right has turned into its latest anti-wokeness bogeyman: Diversity, equity, & inclusion … So yeah. The culture wars are over, and the Left won. Like total defeat." pic.twitter.com/gPiAsM6VzJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 7, 2023

Song lyrics in Spanish! Same-sex marriages! Black artists winning awards! Overweight backup dancers! A racially diverse audience!

Congratulations to Joy Reid and the Left on winning the culture wars against … Americans who overwhelmingly have no problem with diversity when it’s not being used as a political weapon (although no self-respecting person of any political persuasion should be comfortable with whatever the hell Sam Smith and Harry Styles are wearing, because WTF).

Joy’s little monologue is actually straight-up hilarious. She wants so badly for the Grammys to be some surgical strike against the Right when most Americans simply could not care less.

she wished — mac the knife (@MacDBham) February 7, 2023

“In my bubble (which includes the Grammys that no one watches), the verdict is in!!! We win!!” Goodness. — Laura (@999GGGhost1) February 7, 2023

If Joy Reid weren’t so insufferably awful and offensively stupid, we might actually feel a little sorry for her. After all, it can’t be easy going through life with no one who loves you enough to tell you that you’re making a complete ass of yourself on a daily basis.

There's so much competition but for my money Joy is a top 3 dumbest person in media news and is constantly jockeying for the number one spot on any given day. https://t.co/G0RK5Yogbu — Phil (@RealPhillyP) February 7, 2023

If Reid et al. have to keep shouting that they’re winning, maybe they’re not actually doing as well as they claim.

just the most tantalizing hubris. "they literally can't win. cultural progression is relentless" these people truly think their side has a never-stopping train that everyone will be forced on to and don't have the capacity to anticipate overexposure eroding their gains — Phil (@RealPhillyP) February 7, 2023

Their success is a function of minimizing what they want. "Of course we don't want to turn your child into a sexualized drag queen!" because they can't say what they really want "of course we want to turn your child into a sexualized drag queen!" — Phil (@RealPhillyP) February 7, 2023

The left's cultural successes have never been based on convincing anyone to agree with them, it's based on deception and social bullying. The fact they think that their momentum is unstoppable is hilarious. Keep shoving it down throats and wait til people wake up to the game. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) February 7, 2023

