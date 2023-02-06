No one has ever accused Lincoln Project alumna and political strategist Rachel Bitecofer of being terribly bright or good at political strategy. And well, if someone has accused her of that, that someone should be committed immediately. Because man, Rachel sucks.

Her Principled Conservatism™ has reduced her to a caricature of a Resistance warrior, which is really saying something. Case in point, this tweet meant to sow the seeds of fear about GOP governors like Ron DeSantis, who prefer that crap like Critical Race Theory is kept out of K-12 schools. Ladies and gentlemen, “an effective talking point” according to Rachel Bitecofer:

We grabbed a screenshot as well, because the tweet on Twitter features a helpful note:

So just in case you had a feeling that Rachel’s “talking point” is complete BS, that added context should confirm it for you. Although honestly, what she said is so monumentally stupid that a fact-check isn’t even necessary to know that she’s a lying liar who lies.

She cannot point to any such documentation.

Better grab a Snickers. You’re gonna be here for a while.

It’s one of those Principled Conservative™ things.

Nah. “Misinformation” suggests that she just made a mistake. Bitecofer absolutely set out to deceive. This is full-blown disinformation. It’s anti-truth.

Rachel Bitecofer doesn’t have the same hangups about dishonesty.

Because it’s just who she is now.

