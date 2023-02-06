No one has ever accused Lincoln Project alumna and political strategist Rachel Bitecofer of being terribly bright or good at political strategy. And well, if someone has accused her of that, that someone should be committed immediately. Because man, Rachel sucks.

Her Principled Conservatism™ has reduced her to a caricature of a Resistance warrior, which is really saying something. Case in point, this tweet meant to sow the seeds of fear about GOP governors like Ron DeSantis, who prefer that crap like Critical Race Theory is kept out of K-12 schools. Ladies and gentlemen, “an effective talking point” according to Rachel Bitecofer:

Here's an effective talking point on the GOP's War on Education. 👇 Republican governors like Ron Desantis are making it a FELONY to teach kids about Rosa Parks. Pass it on. — Rachel Bitecofer 📈🔭🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@RachelBitecofer) February 4, 2023

We grabbed a screenshot as well, because the tweet on Twitter features a helpful note:

So just in case you had a feeling that Rachel’s “talking point” is complete BS, that added context should confirm it for you. Although honestly, what she said is so monumentally stupid that a fact-check isn’t even necessary to know that she’s a lying liar who lies.

Wow this is AMAZING!

Can you help me out and point me to the bill number and line number in the bill that makes it a felony to teach kids about Rosa Parks? I'd love to educate my fellow conservatives about this absolute EVIL you are talking about. — Sensurround (@sound_hologram) February 6, 2023

She cannot point to any such documentation.

Better grab a Snickers. You’re gonna be here for a while.

Florida 2nd grade social studies standards: "Students will recognize Rosa Parks and Thomas Jefferson as individuals who represent the United States."https://t.co/GpziH1WMLM https://t.co/4BzMFuhYl7 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 6, 2023

If a state made it a felony to teach kids about Rosa Parks that would be like Chinese-level dictatorship…do people really think this is a feasible thing in the United States or is this one of those seriously not literally things? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 6, 2023

It’s one of those Principled Conservative™ things.

Nah. “Misinformation” suggests that she just made a mistake. Bitecofer absolutely set out to deceive. This is full-blown disinformation. It’s anti-truth.

This is a blatant lie. — CantSilenceBusbee (@CantSilenceBus) February 6, 2023

This is a lie. Pass it on. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 6, 2023

Sorry, I don't pass along lies. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) February 6, 2023

Rachel Bitecofer doesn’t have the same hangups about dishonesty.

Why lie like this? — Garth Godsman (@GarthGodsman) February 6, 2023

Because it’s just who she is now.

