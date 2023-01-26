In case you were wondering, Harvard professor emeritus and go-to constitutional law scholar Laurence Tribe was having a totally normal one last night. Or at least normal for him. Which is to say insane.

Check this out:

It certainly looks like Putin, with the help of Manifort and Trump, stole the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton but, more importantly, from the 65.8 million people who voted against the Thief in Chief, Donald Trump, who, btw, won just 62.9 million votes despite Putin’s efforts. https://t.co/Af1PnVJhQO — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 26, 2023

It certainly looks like that? To whom, exactly? To Laurence Tribe? Because he doesn’t count. People with broken brains don’t count.

And it’s looked like that for 6 years. — Me 💔 (@DogmomDem) January 26, 2023

As I have been saying for 6 years. — stand4justs (@stand4justs) January 26, 2023

There was no doubt in my mind… — sussie. (@sussie05036368) January 26, 2023

I have never doubted that was the case. — 👱🏻‍♀️🍷 #FunLisaWineOh #4VetsWithPets 501c3 (@ls1228) January 26, 2023

Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well. Election denial, too. Be careful out there, folks.

Check out Lawrence Tribe and all the election deniers in the replies. Aren't these people a threat to democracy?https://t.co/OwgVZUUtjf — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 26, 2023

Guess election denialism isn't a Grave Threat to Democracy™ anymore. https://t.co/lQREXJ4MJR — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 26, 2023

So, we're we cool with election denial again? https://t.co/iz4DWRdCrK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 26, 2023

It’s so hard to keep up!

Joe Biden is very disappointed in you, Laurence. Can’t say we are, though, because at this point we fully expect you to suck.

Just remember this is not a new level of crazy for Professor Tribe, he's just more comfortable sharing it. https://t.co/MQqnpHcMiX — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) January 26, 2023

Well, whatever it is, it’s still crazy. Laurence Tribe is off his rocker.

LOL. Come on, man. You have to be mentally addled to come to this conclusion after this story. Sorry. https://t.co/dhTyc2adyE — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 26, 2023

It certainly looks like you, with the help of bath salts and ketamine (apparently), removed higher functions from your brain. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 26, 2023

Omg you’ve lost all objectivity and rational thought. You are the proof that Trump derangement syndrome is real. I’m no fan of Trump but clearly the permanent state conspired against him and that this was the real insurrection. Sorry Larry, Russia did not make Hillary suck. — el Sid (@RevSid) January 26, 2023

Russia didn’t make Hillary suck, but they appear to have played an inadvertent role in Larry losing his last marble.

BlueAnon: the dumber, more pathetic brother of QAnon. https://t.co/lQREXJ4MJR — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 26, 2023

***

***

