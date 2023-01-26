In case you were wondering, Harvard professor emeritus and go-to constitutional law scholar Laurence Tribe was having a totally normal one last night. Or at least normal for him. Which is to say insane.

Check this out:

It certainly looks like that? To whom, exactly? To Laurence Tribe? Because he doesn’t count. People with broken brains don’t count.

Trending

Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well. Election denial, too. Be careful out there, folks.

It’s so hard to keep up!

Joe Biden is very disappointed in you, Laurence. Can’t say we are, though, because at this point we fully expect you to suck.

Well, whatever it is, it’s still crazy. Laurence Tribe is off his rocker.

Russia didn’t make Hillary suck, but they appear to have played an inadvertent role in Larry losing his last marble.

***

Related:

‘Unhinged lunacy’: On 9/11 anniversary, Laurence Tribe concludes that it would take 42 Bin Ladens to equal 1 Trump

Laurence Tribe seems pretty confident that Tucker Carlson and ‘the GOP’s Trump wing’ would be guilty of treason if Putin invades Ukraine; UPDATED

Laurence Tribe says the order to grant Donald Trump a special master will be used ‘for generations’ on how not to wield judicial power

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016Donald TrumpelectionHillary ClintonLaurence TribePaul ManafortRussiastolen electionVladimir Putin