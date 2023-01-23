Last week, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis said not just no, but hell no to the curriculum for College Board’s pilot AP African-American Studies (APAAS) course. In doing so, he said, he was rejecting Critical Race Theory education in public high schools.

And, in a shocking turn of events, he was right to do it. Check out National Review’s piece for proof:

There’s some very, very bad stuff in that curriculum, and it’s pretty clear that its chief intent is not to educate students about African-American history.

Of course, woke leftists are purposely glossing over that fact in order to shame DeSantis and anyone who opposes the APAAS curriculum as right-wing racists. Woke leftists like Florida Democratic State Rep. Angie Nixon, who is using DeSantis’ opposition as evidence of some deeper, far more sinister conservative agenda:

Narrator: Angie Nixon does not believe in school choice.

Her Twitter thread is quite extensive, but in the interest of saving time, we’ll cut straight to her conclusion:

Thanks for that, Angie.

And now, for a saner take on public school education in Florida. This one comes courtesy of Twitter @just_mindy, who has graciously taken it upon herself to comb through Nixon’s tangle of tweets and tease out everything that’s wrong with it. And there’s plenty that’s wrong with it.

Because, again, Angie is lying when she says she believes in school choice.

So funny how school choice opponents are never willing or able to get into that, isn’t it?

Ding, ding, ding!

What can they say? Teachers’ unions are a helluva drug.

