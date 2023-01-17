Joe Biden has really backed himself into quite the tight little corner, hasn’t he? One might even say that the walls are closing in on him, thanks to the revelations that he kept classified documents dating from the time of the Obama administration in his private office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement as well as in his Wilmington, Delaware, home, in his garage with his beloved Corvette. The same garage and beloved Corvette that Hunter Biden had regular and easy access to.

And the fact that the people who were aware of this information — including Attorney General Merrick Garland — kept it under wraps until well after the midterm elections only makes Biden and his team look even sketchier and more guilty.

And when you look guilty, you might get desperate. Really desperate. That appears to be what’s happening with Team Biden, who has shifted gears to weather this particular storm by lashing out at Republicans and invoking Donald Trump, who, it’s worth noting, was wrong to keep classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.

Here’s what Special Assistant to the President & Senior Advisor to the White House Counsel’s Office Ian Sams has to say to Republicans who are demanding accountability from Joe Biden:

White House going on the offensive over classified docs, accusing GOP of “political stunts and theater”: “These are the same Republicans who didn’t make a peep when it came to the former president’s handling of material,” @IanSams46 said on a call — Katherine Doyle (@katiadoyl) January 17, 2023

OK … and?

"Biden is different than Trump, which is why it's okay that Biden is no different than Trump" https://t.co/quCCinBVok — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 17, 2023

Donald Trump literally has nothing to do with what Joe Biden did. Donald Trump wasn’t even in the White House when Biden took all those classified docs.

Joe Biden was not president when classified material was stored in his personal office and garage. https://t.co/e28I9V5bLh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 17, 2023

Biden was NOT president when those items were recklessly left in his home. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 17, 2023

Funny how Team Biden and Biden’s defenders keep leaving that little detail out.

Notice they're not denying Biden broke the law. https://t.co/quCCinBnyM — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 17, 2023

I don’t hear a denial https://t.co/UOKY6dzOkm — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) January 17, 2023

That’s because there isn’t one. Not that they have any issues lying to people — because clearly they do not have any issues — but maybe Ian knows that not even he can issue a categorical denial of wrongdoing without bursting into flames.

republicans are simply highlighting the hypocrisy of biden, democrats, and his media lapdogs https://t.co/aA1xQh78UV — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 17, 2023

Bingo. Sams knows it, too. And he absolutely hates it.

***

