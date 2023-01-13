Christopher Rufo is an advocate against Critical Race Theory and sexualization of children in schools. And that really, really bothers New York Magazine columnist Jonathan Chait for some reason.

Earlier this week, Chait begrudgingly “made a copy-editing tweak” to his piece about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “imposing political control on schools” after Rufo called him out for lying about him. Well, apparently after several days, Chait’s still bitter about it, because he tweeted out the piece again this morning along with another ill-advised swipe at Rufo:

Placing a partisan smear artist like @realchrisrufo in charge of a university is a sign you don't care about academic integrity whatsoever https://t.co/GlxStMUY0q — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 13, 2023

Wow, Jonathan. You sure showed Chris … that you have absolutely no shame or self-awareness whatsoever.

Doncha just hate partisan smear artists, JONATHAN CHAIT? https://t.co/iFGMrFBnrh — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 13, 2023

the irony here on "partisan smear artists" https://t.co/8oV8GJIAEv — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 13, 2023

Oddly, this sounds like a partisan smear tweet. — Pedro (@pedrodon) January 13, 2023

He's not in charge of a university, though, he's a trustee. Trustees often have left-wing progressive views. When one gets appointed who doesn't, you just use it as 2024 oppo (the real reason you're writing this). Who's the partisan smear artist? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 13, 2023

Raise your hand, Jonathan. Don’t be shy!

This is known as projection. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) January 13, 2023

You and integrity are at best estranged, if you were ever acquainted in the first place. — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) January 13, 2023

Poor Jonathan. He tries so hard. That’s all he can do, really.

@realchrisrufo will continue to own you. Keep it comin — ShreddyBroosevelt (@ShreddyBroosev1) January 13, 2023

