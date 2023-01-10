As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ star continues to rise in the GOP and anticipation of a 2024 presidential run continue to mount, he’s currently a pretty hot commodity, and it’s only natural that the media would be fighting over opportunities to interview him.

Unfortunately for them, DeSantis really doesn’t seem interested in giving them the satisfaction. What’s the deal with that?

Trump elevated media-bashing into a high art for Republicans. But ahead of the next presidential race, DeSantis and others are taking a more radical approach: not just attacking nonpartisan news outlets, but ignoring them altogether. ⁦@grynbaum⁩ https://t.co/Ngql179F2T — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 10, 2023

This isn’t the first time that MSM outlets have expressed concern about being eschewed by Ron DeSantis. It’s actually become sort of a pattern with them.

Why won’t Ron DeSantis talk to us so that we can twist everything he says???

More from the New York Times’ Michael Grynbaum:

His success is an ominous sign for the usual rules of engagement between politicians and the press as another nationwide election looms. Presidential candidates typically endure media scrutiny in exchange for the megaphone and influence of mainstream outlets. But in an intensely partisan, choose-your-own-news era, the traditional calculus may have shifted. “The old way of looking at it is: ‘I have to do every media hit that I possibly can, from as broad a political spectrum as I can, to reach as many people as possible,’” said Nick Iarossi, a longtime DeSantis supporter and a lobbyist in Tallahassee. “The new way of looking at it is: ‘I really don’t need to do that anymore. I can control how I want to message to voters through the mediums I choose.’”

If there’s one thing the MSM hate (other than conservatives and the GOP, of course), it’s being ignored.

It’s not at all hard to imagine the New York Times et al. threatening to boil Ron DeSantis’ bunny if he keeps blowing them off.

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 10, 2023

Dave Rubin’s right: the MSM are a total clown show. Case in point, this from Grynbaum’s NYT piece:

In 2021, he held a lengthy news conference in April denying a claim by “60 Minutes” that he improperly rewarded a campaign donor; the “60 Minutes” segment received some pushback from press critics. The next month, the governor blocked every outlet except Fox News from attending a signing ceremony for a state law, prompting one local TV reporter to complain that Floridians “had their eyes and ears in that room cut off.”

Talk about a pathetic whitewashing of what “60 Minutes” did to DeSantis. Grynbaum makes it sound like “60 Minutes” got smeared by Ron DeSantis and not the other way around.

Maybe it’s not DeSantis et al. who are the radicals for denying their time and energy to the MSM. Maybe the radicals are the ones in the MSM.

“Non-partisan” — Simon Tanner (@SimonTanner13) January 10, 2023

“Nonpartisan” lmaooo — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) January 10, 2023

The notion that outlets like the New York Times are nonpartisan and therefore deserve respect and attention from Republican politicians is utterly delusional on the New York Times’ part.

Maybe the reason he's treating non-partisan news outlets like they don't exist is because they don't — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 10, 2023

And that, ladies and gentlemen, is what we call a bingo.

Talking to the NY Times is an exercise in futility for any conservative politician. It's a net negative. Anything that is said will be twisted and painted as uncharitably as possible. It makes zero sense to talk to the mainstream media when they already have decided to hate you. — ArchLobster 🇪🇨 🇺🇸 (@ArchLobster) January 10, 2023

Exactly.

He should ignore them. Engaging them is a no-win situation, as they will use anything he says against him no matter how positive. So the only solution is to not play their game. In essence, they've made themselves irrelevant. — Ghost (@Econghost) January 10, 2023

***

Update:

If you’ve got a few minutes, be sure to join Jeryl Bier for a quick stroll down Memory Lane:

Could it be that stories like the below are why politicians like @GovRonDeSantis avoid "nonpartisan" outlets like the @NYTimes? https://t.co/VffsjF6wkX — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 10, 2023

***

Related:

Thread from @AGHamilton29 torches MSM for unapologetically dishonest coverage of Cuomo vs. DeSantis

‘I’m punchin’ back’: Ron DeSantis has some choice words for media ‘smear merchants’ pushing ‘horse manure’ narrative

CNN’s Brian Stelter clutches pearls at Ron DeSantis’ suggestion that the media traffic in lies and false narratives

Gov. Ron DeSantis roasts media/Dem selective outrage in answer to question about his ‘vacation’

Gov. Ron DeSantis puts out a video of the media misrepresenting the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

BOOM: Christina Pushaw explains to Politico’s Jack Shafer why Gov. DeSantis doesn’t give interviews to the liberal media

Media bias comes to life in ‘a tale of 2 bill signings’ thread (coverage of Biden vs. DeSantis)

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!