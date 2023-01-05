Nick Kristof’s Democratic gubernatorial campaign in Oregon may have crashed and burned, but in his mind, he’s still a razor-sharp political expert.

So it should come as no surprise to anyone that he has thoughts about the ongoing clown show in the House of Representatives. It should also come as no surprise to anyone that his thoughts are rather silly.

See for yourselves:

Sounds promising, doesn’t it? Wait’ll you hear the rest of Nick’s thoughts:

An honest mistake.

“Better people” like … John Kasich? The John Kasich who refused to gracefully bow out of the 2016 presidential race despite having no shot at winning the nomination, diverting critical votes from better candidates and thereby ensuring that Donald Trump would be the GOP nominee? The John Kasich who did all that and then went on to pretend that Donald Trump posed an existential threat to our country and went on to endorse and vote for Joe Biden? That John Kasich?

Stop it, Nick. Just … stop. You’re embarrassing yourself.

Drugs could certainly explain Kristof’s thought process, yes.

No kidding. Despite what an uncomfortable number of liberals believe, “The West Wing” is not real life (though it did get depictions of Democrats as obnoxiously self-righteous and annoying right).

Well, with Nick Kristof, that’s usually a pretty safe assumption.

Bless your heart, Nick.

