The U.S. House of Representatives is having a bit of an existential crisis thanks to the fight for the House Speakership. Will it be Kevin McCarthy? Or, as Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Scott Perry are reportedly willing, Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries?

As of the time of this post’s publication, we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.

Of course, there’s one person that the House GOP may not have considered yet: former GOP-turned-Libertarian Rep. Justin Amash. Recall that back in November of 2020, Amash generously volunteered his services as Speaker:

Fast-forward to today, and Amash once again has put an offer on the table to step in and straighten things out:

Intrigued? Well, then, you’ll want to stick around for the rest of his thread:

Ouch.

And that’s where Justin Amash comes in:

Does reinvigorating his political career factor into his offer as well? Maybe just a little?

OK, but … does Justin Amash actually believe he has a snowball’s chance in hell of being elected House Speaker?

Amash can’t honestly believe in his heart that he could possibly pull this off, which raises a question: why, exactly, is he doing this?

***

