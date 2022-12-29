TV journalist and MSNBC contributor Katty Kay spoke with creepy Dr. Zeke Emanuel on “Morning Joe” today, where they discussed COVID-related issues like the importance of keeping up-to-date on vaccines and boosters.

It was during that conversation that Kay revealed a deeply disturbing experience she recently had with two of her children:

MSNBC's Katty Kay said she was "shocked and appalled" when her kids, 22 and 16, told her they did not want to get any more COVID boosters. "Is this the kind of response you’re seeing from young people…they think this is over and they don’t need any more vaccines?” pic.twitter.com/HzpFPgKmYz — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 29, 2022

Based on the entire clip, it sounds to us like Kay’s kids might be onto something.

Dr. Zeke Emanuel goes on to admit vaccines don't prevent getting COVID and says that's why people need to mask even more. 🤦‍♂️ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 29, 2022

More masking? Yeah, no thanks. That’s gonna be a hard pass from us.

We’re of course not suggesting that the vaccines and boosters are necessarily useless; if they can help prevent more serious illness in certain people who receive them, that’s great. But it’s been pretty clearly demonstrated that the vaccine cannot prevent either COVID infection or transmission, and more and more people are understandably wondering if the law of diminishing returns applies to COVID boosters. It doesn’t really help the case for boosters that a number of so-called “experts” have been known to mislead and contradict themselves, causing more confusion and frustration as opposed to less.

Um… @KattyKay_ kids are probably correct about the science, as the science exists today. At least for their age group. https://t.co/WNLdnepF0t — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 29, 2022

I wonder why ? Are they reading peer-reviewed studies in major medical jounals? https://t.co/XoFd7snU2Whttps://t.co/3Z0DYOTdYv — Kelly Wright (@mrkellywright) December 29, 2022

Kay’s kids are simply taking a commonsense approach, and she should be pleased by that.

Instead it freaks her out.

Katty Kay here talks about her kids not wanting to get moar boosters like a parent might talk about a child abandoning their religion – which is essentially what this really is. https://t.co/NvHXuSUqBK — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) December 29, 2022

What an excellent way to frame it.

