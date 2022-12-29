TV journalist and MSNBC contributor Katty Kay spoke with creepy Dr. Zeke Emanuel on “Morning Joe” today, where they discussed COVID-related issues like the importance of keeping up-to-date on vaccines and boosters.

It was during that conversation that Kay revealed a deeply disturbing experience she recently had with two of her children:

Based on the entire clip, it sounds to us like Kay’s kids might be onto something.

More masking? Yeah, no thanks. That’s gonna be a hard pass from us.

We’re of course not suggesting that the vaccines and boosters are necessarily useless; if they can help prevent more serious illness in certain people who receive them, that’s great. But it’s been pretty clearly demonstrated that the vaccine cannot prevent either COVID infection or transmission, and more and more people are understandably wondering if the law of diminishing returns applies to COVID boosters. It doesn’t really help the case for boosters that a number of so-called “experts” have been known to mislead and contradict themselves, causing more confusion and frustration as opposed to less.

Kay’s kids are simply taking a commonsense approach, and she should be pleased by that.

Instead it freaks her out.

What an excellent way to frame it.

