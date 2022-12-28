The New York Times has been circling the drain for a while now, but it really does feel like it recent years, they’ve picked up speed and are on a collision course with whatever greasy detritus is already lurking down in the pipes. You’ve probably noticed this as well.

Former GOP congressional candidate and investigative reporter Matthew Foldi definitely has, and yesterday, he put together a handy but by no means complete thread showcasing just how badly the New York Times have managed to fall out of favor with the general public. And, as Foldi’s thread makes clear, the New York Times fully deserves their ever-worsening reputation.

Take a look:

Going to do a thread on some WILD admissions by New York Times staff that show how wildly out of touch they are with America, biology, and basically the entire world Starting off with how they admit they want to erase pregnant women (1/x) pic.twitter.com/9AikxQ8jxD — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2022

Here, one of their editors admits she won’t use the term “pro-life”…because that’s not the preferred term of the left, which is obviously their entire readership (2/x) pic.twitter.com/GptaWwDWkO — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2022

Here, they discuss the term “master bedroom,” and admit the term has nothing to do with slavery, but that they understand why people would be triggered and want to stop using it anyway (3/x) pic.twitter.com/YT1iFG7Cdw — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2022

Oh, lawdy … the “master bedroom” business.

Here, another writer says it’s “interesting” that 80% of people across all races use the term “master bedroom,” which the New York Times’s own reporting confirms is in no way problematic if you have 5+ brain cells (I understand this disqualifies much of their readership) (4/x) pic.twitter.com/jGZ4P2wTDP — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2022

What a stupid, stupid time to be alive.

The staff of America’s “most prestigious” newspaper are triggered by the term “master bedroom.” Think of all the ways this poisons what these journos “report.” https://t.co/niZMdndDEv — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2022

“Poisons” is the perfect word to use in this scenario. Journalism has been poisoned, and the New York Times has not just allowed it to happen, but actively participated in the poisoning.

On immigration, one NYT editor thought it was a “curveball” to learn that over half of America uses the term “illegal alien.” “I thought most people had stopped using this term.” (5/x) pic.twitter.com/EckhPUe0mG — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2022

There’s a lot going on here This editor was “surprised” to learn that ~75% of Americans use the term “third world country,” which she calls demeaning. This is exactly who I would expect reads WHO reports and thinks that represents how normal people speak (6/x) pic.twitter.com/tusnZM0au9 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2022

In dismissing the term BIPOC, one of the NYT writers says that it “sounds like the name of a disease” or a type of sexuality (7/x) pic.twitter.com/IneWTVlsda — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2022

Here the NYT editor acknowledges that fake women term Latinx is not used by anyone—and that Latinos are the least surprised by this reality (8/x) pic.twitter.com/1NS8g7i2W7 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2022

Great 🧵 on how out of touch elites are and how most of us don’t fall for their attempts to conform our speech. Love it! https://t.co/hlzugYtlNH — Baron Von Cleterry (@robcvernon) December 28, 2022

Good thread. Really does show the gap between reality and the world journos have created for themselves. https://t.co/3nB6UYJof8 — William Huizenga (@Bill_Huizenga) December 28, 2022

A gap that only grows wider and wider with each passing day.

This observation from @JohnHMcWhorter is true: “a certain sliver of our population will control a rich jargon of prescribed terms, of little import to most people.” (9/x) pic.twitter.com/gZ3QvgYb3u — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 28, 2022

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

***

Related:

***

