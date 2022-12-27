In case you missed it, law enforcement authorities in Pierce County, Washington, are currently trying to get to the bottom of recent attacks on power substations:

The search continued Monday for vandals who targeted four power substations on Christmas Day in Pierce County, Washington, setting fire to at least one of the facilities and knocking out power to more than 14,000 utility customers, authorities said. Two of the break-ins were at Tacoma Public Utilities substations and two others were at a Puget Sound Energy station, according to the sheriff’s office in Pierce County, which encompasses Tacoma. … The vandalism came amid a string of similar sabotage incidents across the country, including several in the Northwest, and follows a bulletin issued last month by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warning that critical infrastructure could be among the targets of possible attacks by “lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances.” “It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

It’s entirely possible — likely, even — that the attacks are politically motivated. But it’s not clear what those political motivations might be.

Not that New York Times bestselling sci-fi and fantasy author David Alan Mack will let that stop him from declaring the power outages to be the work of right-wing domestic terrorists:

Spray-painting graffiti on a wall is vandalism. Putting gum in the gate lock is vandalism. Three coordinated attacks on urban electrical substations that leave 14k people without power on Christmas is right-wing domestic terrorism. https://t.co/xyooB8ACkL — David Mack (@DavidAlanMack) December 26, 2022

Maybe right-wing domestic terrorists were responsible for the attack on the Pierce County substations. On the other hand, maybe they weren’t. The authorities don’t know yet. So how can David be so sure? Unless, of course, he currently has no evidence whatsoever to support his claim and is just accusing right-wingers because he feels like it.

You know, now that we think about it, that seems like what he’s doing.

And they wore Trump hats and yelled THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY as they vandalized the substations. Tell me: are the voices in your head extra loud today or this an everyday occurrence with you? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 27, 2022

God forbid David slow down until we find out more. He should’ve learned a long time ago that jumping the gun rarely pays off.

You have zero evidence of who the perps were. — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@HTX_Con) December 27, 2022

You have zero evidence that this is “right wing”, propagandist — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) December 27, 2022

Not one word of this piece even alludes to anything right-wing. They have no clue who did this, but it was in an Antifa run state. Nobody was even arrested. @DavidAlanMack is literally just pulling words outta his butthole. https://t.co/X3D3rZk0xX — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 27, 2022

Crude, but accurate.

