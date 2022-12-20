Just last month — on Thanksgiving Day, in fact — medical toxicologist, ER physician, and addiction specialist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Ryan Marino took a nasty, subtweety swipe at Bethany Mandel.

Well, for what it’s worth, since then, he’s grown a lot.

Grown into an even more insufferable, weirder jerkwad, that is.

Late last night, he decided to call out “hatfeful” Mandel for being obsessed with him:

Trending

Ryan would know about sucking, wouldn’t he? Because, well, he’s the one who sucks. He’s also the one who can’t leave other people alone:

Did Ryan not think that Bethany would bust out the receipts if she had them? Because if so, he knows even less about her than we thought he did.

Meanwhile, we know plenty about Dr. Ryan Marino. And none of it’s good.

He needs a lot more than that, but that would be a good start, at least.

Not just for the sake of Marino’s patients and would-be patients, but for University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, or any other hospital that would ever consider hiring him.

***

Related:

Columbia bigwig foolishly takes issue with Bethany Mandel’s righteous indignation over forced masking for kids

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bethany MandelDMsDr. Ryan MarinoRyan Marino