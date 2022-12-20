Just last month — on Thanksgiving Day, in fact — medical toxicologist, ER physician, and addiction specialist at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center Ryan Marino took a nasty, subtweety swipe at Bethany Mandel.

Public health experts don’t know anything, right wing mommy bloggers are the real heroes pic.twitter.com/KUFbnOdH5r — Ryan Marino MD (@RyanMarino) November 25, 2022

We wanted to know how the most vulnerable immunocompromised people could still celebrate the holidays safely, so we interviewed Josh Barro and Bethany Mandel over Thanksgiving dinner at Kid Rock’s restaurant in Detroit — Ryan Marino MD (@RyanMarino) November 25, 2022

Well, for what it’s worth, since then, he’s grown a lot.

Grown into an even more insufferable, weirder jerkwad, that is.

Late last night, he decided to call out “hatfeful” Mandel for being obsessed with him:

It’s like almost 1 AM but @bethanyshondark won’t leave me alone. She is someone who is so ignorant about drug topics that she thinks people who dance with pigeons must be addicted to drugs. She is hatfeful. And I get it, I don’t like her either. She’s a hateful person. pic.twitter.com/ipgMXqzYEF — Ryan Marino MD (@RyanMarino) December 20, 2022

She is a BAD person. I stand by that! — Ryan Marino MD (@RyanMarino) December 20, 2022

Sucks to suck pic.twitter.com/PxYMpnEtLf — Ryan Marino MD (@RyanMarino) December 20, 2022

Ryan would know about sucking, wouldn’t he? Because, well, he’s the one who sucks. He’s also the one who can’t leave other people alone:

You spent the entire night tweeting and DMing me. You’re not well and need to seek help before continuing to care for patients @UHhospitals. pic.twitter.com/aSaHRDEgGS — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 20, 2022

Did Ryan not think that Bethany would bust out the receipts if she had them? Because if so, he knows even less about her than we thought he did.

Meanwhile, we know plenty about Dr. Ryan Marino. And none of it’s good.

He needs a psych eval — Jodi (@APLMom) December 20, 2022

He needs a lot more than that, but that would be a good start, at least.

If anyone you love is receiving care from @RyanMarino, please find another provider. Ryan is not well mentally and is surely harming patients in his care. Please find anyone else if he’s your provider… preferably outside of @UHhospitals https://t.co/C2Y4CtZC5C — RandAlThor (@RandallAlThor) December 20, 2022

Hey @UHhospitals – something is off here. Makes me concerned about his ability to provide care fairly. This needs to be looked into. — Johnny Ringo (@TombstoneAriz) December 20, 2022

Not just for the sake of Marino’s patients and would-be patients, but for University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, or any other hospital that would ever consider hiring him.

@UHhospitals is this behavior that you're willing to defend? https://t.co/d0nt2wuU08 — A Man in Full (@A_Man_in_Full) December 20, 2022

Imagine having a creep like Ryan on your payroll. The phrase "liability" doesn't begin to cover him. https://t.co/tV38PJ6iok — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) December 20, 2022

I live minutes from @UHhospitals and for the most part have always had good experiences. The fact they still employ this deranged man that harassed women on twitter is disgusting. He should not be caring for patients & the fact @UHhospitals been silent is abhorrent. https://t.co/YxSHgtbFIA — Meghan Maureen (@Keggs719) December 20, 2022

