You may not remember Mike Sington. He’s honestly not all that memorable, but he does hold the distinction of being accused of “stolen valor” by Aaron Rupar, which is not something most people can say.

Anyway, Mike is a former NBC Universal exec who has branded himself “Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider.”

And speaking of things that are inside, apparently Elon Musk is living rent-free inside of Mike Sington’s head:

I’ve been active on Twitter for nine years. During that entire time, I never once thought about Jack Dorsey. Now Elon Musk is in my consciousness all day, every day. It’s exhausting. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 13, 2022

Exhausting, eh? We can only imagine how exhausting it must be to be Mike Sington. We have to imagine it, actually, because we’ve never been that obsessed with anyone ever. It’s unhealthy.

It’s unhealthy, Michael.

Sounds like a big problem, good luck with it — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 14, 2022

Mike’s gonna need more than luck. He may very well need psychiatric intervention.

Mike. Can you please tell me where the bad space car man hurt you? pic.twitter.com/iOVAEG4ylK — Malcolm Fle✘ – 🇺🇸Amoral Mercenary🇺🇸 (@Malcolm_fleX48) December 14, 2022

This sounds more like a Mike problem than an Elon problem. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) December 14, 2022

Therapy and medication might be options. — Mitch "The Wałęsa Project" Berg 🇺🇸 (@mitchpberg) December 14, 2022

These things have their place, but they only go so far. For very serious cases, commitment is the only option. — Jackson Harvey (@rficwizard) December 15, 2022

Well, for what it’s worth, in a way, Mike has already been committed … to Elon Musk.

Find yourself someone to love you like Mike ❤️ Elon. https://t.co/xq8KxAIlVO — Jerry Bohl, Jr. (@jr_bohl) December 14, 2022

Good luck. No such person could possibly exist.

