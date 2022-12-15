You may not remember Mike Sington. He’s honestly not all that memorable, but he does hold the distinction of being accused of “stolen valor” by Aaron Rupar, which is not something most people can say.

Anyway, Mike is a former NBC Universal exec who has branded himself “Hollywood’s Ultimate Insider.”

And speaking of things that are inside, apparently Elon Musk is living rent-free inside of Mike Sington’s head:

Exhausting, eh? We can only imagine how exhausting it must be to be Mike Sington. We have to imagine it, actually, because we’ve never been that obsessed with anyone ever. It’s unhealthy.

It’s unhealthy, Michael.

Mike’s gonna need more than luck. He may very well need psychiatric intervention.

Well, for what it’s worth, in a way, Mike has already been committed … to Elon Musk.

Good luck. No such person could possibly exist.

***

