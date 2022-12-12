Illinois Democratic Congressman-elect Eric Sorensen is proud to be Illinois’ first elected LGBTQ representative ever. But, perhaps even more than that, he’s proud to be the owner of Chevy Bolt electric vehicle, ladies and gentlemen:

Wow, good for him!

That’ll definitely teach Elon Musk a lesson.

Actually, not only will Elon Musk still be able to buy groceries for the foreseeable future, but he’ll also have something to laugh about. Because Eric Sorensen’s decision to buy a Chevy Bolt instead of a Tesla had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

See, Eric used to be a big fan of Teslas:

So you might suspect that his opting for a Bolt was financially motivated. After all, Bolts are significantly less expensive than Teslas, and as an incoming freshman representative, he’s not making AOC money just yet.

And then there’s the fact that Sorensen had already decided last year that he was gonna go with the Bolt. Last year, as in before Elon Musk announced his intention to take ownership of Twitter, and well before Musk actually took over:

That was well over a year ago, Eric.

Womp-womp.

Oh well. No regerts, baby!

Sorensen’s attempt to own Elon Musk combusted even faster than a Bolt.

Well, here’s a fact: Eric Sorensen is full of it.

At least he’ll fit right in in Congress.

