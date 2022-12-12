Illinois Democratic Congressman-elect Eric Sorensen is proud to be Illinois’ first elected LGBTQ representative ever. But, perhaps even more than that, he’s proud to be the owner of Chevy Bolt electric vehicle, ladies and gentlemen:

My pronouns are he/him, I believe in science, and I support Dr. Fauci. @elonmusk’s continued bad actions kept me from buying a @Tesla and now I am ecstatic to have a @UAW-made @chevrolet Bolt EUV in my driveway! pic.twitter.com/8Jj3kLjaEB — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) December 12, 2022

Wow, good for him!

Stunning and brave — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) December 12, 2022

That’ll definitely teach Elon Musk a lesson.

You got so mad at Elon Musk that you went out and bought a car? https://t.co/EmBqmmfVee — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 12, 2022

Oh no! I’m sure @elonmusk won’t be able to buy groceries this week now! 😂 — Nick D'Agostino (@WePickNick) December 12, 2022

Actually, not only will Elon Musk still be able to buy groceries for the foreseeable future, but he’ll also have something to laugh about. Because Eric Sorensen’s decision to buy a Chevy Bolt instead of a Tesla had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover.

See, Eric used to be a big fan of Teslas:

So you might suspect that his opting for a Bolt was financially motivated. After all, Bolts are significantly less expensive than Teslas, and as an incoming freshman representative, he’s not making AOC money just yet.

Couldn’t afford the Tesla so I bought this — msp (@peters8620) December 12, 2022

And then there’s the fact that Sorensen had already decided last year that he was gonna go with the Bolt. Last year, as in before Elon Musk announced his intention to take ownership of Twitter, and well before Musk actually took over:

Does anyone here drive a @chevrolet Bolt EUV? Since they don’t make my Fiat 500L any more, I need a new get-around soon. pic.twitter.com/qX9pIEB19Y — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) August 4, 2021

Absolutely! I think I’m set on the Bolt EUV by Chevy. — Eric Sorensen (@ERICSORENSEN) August 20, 2021

That was well over a year ago, Eric.

He also decided on that car over a year ago. Musk had nothing to do with his decision. pic.twitter.com/2zCEgAafmW — The Durham Report (@TheDurhamReport) December 12, 2022

So Congressman @ERICSORENSEN sent this viral tweet saying Elon Musk's recent "bad actions" are why he didn't buy a Tesla… But he forgot to delete a tweet from 2021 where he had already decided on a Chevy Bolt. pic.twitter.com/KF8kTWNmMV — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) December 12, 2022

Womp-womp.

Oh well. No regerts, baby!

Looks great & you probably won’t to worry about the vehicle bursting into flames or the wheels flying off at highway speed… — economywine (@pvmoller) December 12, 2022

I had a Bolt for 3 years and couldn’t fully charge it or keep it in my garage for fear it would burst into flames because of the recall on it. It was never fixed during the life of my lease. So good luck. — Merrin Dungey🎃👻 (@RealMerrinD) December 12, 2022

Sorensen’s attempt to own Elon Musk combusted even faster than a Bolt.

Science isn't a matter of belief. Either something is a fact or it isn't. https://t.co/CSBYXgbkYh — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) December 12, 2022

Well, here’s a fact: Eric Sorensen is full of it.

At least he’ll fit right in in Congress.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!