Well, guys, it finally happened. President Joe Biden said something honest. We didn’t think it was possible, given his decades-long habit of pathological lying and his history of easily disprovable claims on Twitter.

Feast your eyes upon this:

Because of our policies, folks are starting to feel the impact of our legislative achievements in their own lives. It will only accelerate in the months ahead as we implement our investments in American families. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 5, 2022

Let’s explore it, shall we?

“Because of our policies, folks are starting to feel the impact of our legislative achievements in their own lives.” Fact-check: true. The Biden administration’s policies are having a very real, very palpable impact on our lives.

“It will only accelerate in the months ahead as we implement our investments in American families.” Again, no lies detected. The Biden administration’s impact on our lives will only ramp up.

We literally can’t argue with Biden’s tweet.

Were you going for "ominous and threatening" with this one? Because that's how it reads. https://t.co/fTdJuSDxvI — Kickin' Brass in the Bluegrass (@wkylp) December 5, 2022

Stop threatening us with a good time, Joe. Seriously. We’ve had quite enough already.

"achievements" Oh yes, we feel them. https://t.co/WH5vlEltFn — chicken noodle (@bohemond11) December 5, 2022

My wallet has been feeling the impact for some time now. https://t.co/RMt3oF3pBj — Paul Henry (@PaulHenry4US) December 5, 2022

Good grief. This is quite the threat….I can’t afford your reckless policies NOW https://t.co/27hiOWUCoc — Louise Bartels (@BartelsBartels5) December 5, 2022

Brace yourselves, America. Because you heard it from Biden: you haven’t seen anything yet.

Oh God it's going to ACCELERATE?? — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) December 5, 2022

Buckle up, folks.

