The House Judiciary GOP rightly took a lot of ribbing back in October over their three-word-long tweet: “Kanye. Elon. Trump.” It was quite cringeworthy at the time, and Kanye West’s bizarre and disturbing and insanely antisemitic interview with Alex Jones yesterday only made it look infinitely worse.

Well, to their credit, the House Judiciary GOP finally deleted their tweet. Guess the interview was the straw that broke the camel’s back, even though Ye has been spewing some pretty dark antisemitic garbage for a little while now. Better late than never, right?

The House Judiciary GOP tweet saying "Kanye. Elon. Trump" has been deleted after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars and praised Hitler pic.twitter.com/syUbYNfbv9 — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) December 1, 2022

But while the House Judiciary GOP has been getting smacked around for propping up Kanye West, it’s important to remember that they were far from the only ones. In fact, Kanye was actually a darling of the Left for quite some time. Remember “George Bush doesn’t care about black people”? They loved him for that. Back when Kanye was bashing the Right and vocally loving liberalism, he was a treasure. A genius, even.

And back when he was a big fan of Barack Obama, Esquire even thought he might have what it takes to be president himself someday:

https://twitter.com/esquire/status/638185497311887362

This is not that day https://t.co/0WlmmV1yUN — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 1, 2022

Hey, wait a second … where’d it go?

Well, this is awkward. Without the tweet, this response from Iowahawk doesn’t really make any sense:

This is not that day https://t.co/0WlmmV1yUN — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 1, 2022

Well, shoot. Now what? Can anyone help out with context?

Ah, what have we here?

Since @esquire deleted the tweet, it makes retweets of @iowahawkblog perfect comment unintelligible. Here is a screen shot of the tweet combination that won the Internet yesterday. pic.twitter.com/OqNSOM8qvR — Founding Ideals (@founding_ideals) December 2, 2022

We had to make sure for ourselves that it was the real deal, and praise the Lord, it was:

Now, to be clear, Esquire is not the same as the House Judiciary GOP. Esquire’s not dictating policy or holding hearings. When it comes to clout and influence, they don’t compare to the U.S. House of Representatives.

That said, though, this is super embarrassing for Esquire, and if you don’t think we’re gonna enjoy the hell out of it, then you don’t know us very well at all.

