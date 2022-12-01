Yesterday, The Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson was proud to announce the launch of a new “media enterprise” called Resolute Square.

Starting for just $5 a month, you can help The Lincoln Project grifters line their pockets under the banner of a new endeavor that will work hard to keep Donald Trump in the spotlight and fleece gullible Resisters for all they’re worth.

Well, Rick Wilson is nothing if not an inspiration, and with Resolute Square, he has inspired the Washington Free Beacon to launch a major project of their own. And rest assured: if you choose to sign up to participate, it’ll be worth every penny.

$694.20 a month? Considering what you get for that price, it’s a steal.

More from the Free Beacon’s illustrious Biff Diddle:

It has come to my attention that the schlubby dorks who founded the Lincoln Project have started a new grift. It’s called Resolute Square. (I can only assume “Tenacious Trapezoid” was already taken by some other fraudulent enterprise in Silicon Valley.) These bald freaks are begging people to give them money to support their mission of “defending democracy” by making vulgar accusations about their critics’ wives on Twitter.

You can become a “founding member” of Resolute Square for just $249.99 a year. Benefits include a “private coffee (virtual) with our Partners,” a piece of “super special swag,” and “pride in helping us grow.” You gotta hand it to them. This is an impressive grift, and Diddle wants a taste.

This sounds like the opportunity of a lifetime, not just for the Washington Free Beacon, but for all of you.

Right? Good luck finding more bang for your buck anywhere else.

So glad you mentioned that, Alec. Here’s the info you’re looking for:

Wow! The Free Beacon has made the process so easy!

Everyone should do their part.

And speaking of Rick Wilson, just to bring all of this full circle …

*Chef’s kiss*

God bless you, Washington Free Beacon.

