Yesterday, The Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson was proud to announce the launch of a new “media enterprise” called Resolute Square.

We're building a media enterprise solely dedicated to defending democracy and attacking those who would like to see it die. And starting for just $5 a month, you can help it grow. https://t.co/ZlZzQ7fhPE — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 30, 2022

Starting for just $5 a month, you can help The Lincoln Project grifters line their pockets under the banner of a new endeavor that will work hard to keep Donald Trump in the spotlight and fleece gullible Resisters for all they’re worth.

Well, Rick Wilson is nothing if not an inspiration, and with Resolute Square, he has inspired the Washington Free Beacon to launch a major project of their own. And rest assured: if you choose to sign up to participate, it’ll be worth every penny.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: In what will likely go down as the greatest moment in the history of journalism, the Free Beacon is proud to announce that we have launched our VIP membership program. For just $694.20 per month, you can gain access to these astonishing benefits: pic.twitter.com/ORJT2clb0c — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 1, 2022

$694.20 a month? Considering what you get for that price, it’s a steal.

We were inspired to launch our VIP Exclusive Founding Membership after learning that the schlubby dorks who founded the Lincoln Project have started a new grift—inviting their fan to become a “founding member.” Read more: Via @AndrewStilesUSA https://t.co/LmqwKHlDnP — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 1, 2022

More from the Free Beacon’s illustrious Biff Diddle:

It has come to my attention that the schlubby dorks who founded the Lincoln Project have started a new grift. It’s called Resolute Square. (I can only assume “Tenacious Trapezoid” was already taken by some other fraudulent enterprise in Silicon Valley.) These bald freaks are begging people to give them money to support their mission of “defending democracy” by making vulgar accusations about their critics’ wives on Twitter. You can become a “founding member” of Resolute Square for just $249.99 a year. Benefits include a “private coffee (virtual) with our Partners,” a piece of “super special swag,” and “pride in helping us grow.” You gotta hand it to them. This is an impressive grift, and Diddle wants a taste.

This sounds like the opportunity of a lifetime, not just for the Washington Free Beacon, but for all of you.

Right? Good luck finding more bang for your buck anywhere else.

So glad you mentioned that, Alec. Here’s the info you’re looking for:

Please send a message to executive editor @BrentScher with your name, credit card info, a copy of your birth certificate, and social security number for more information. — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 1, 2022

LMAO RICK WILSON EAT YOUR HEART OUT https://t.co/bpzh2hfygy — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) December 1, 2022

