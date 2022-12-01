We’d like to offer our heartiest congratulations to the United States Men’s National Team on all of their success at this year’s World Cup.

And we’d also like to congratulation the U.S. Women’s National Team, because they’re going to get rewarded for the men’s success without actually having to earn it themselves:

More from the New York Post:

Under the equal-pay agreement signed this year, the teams will split the prize money for the World Cup. That means that both teams will get $6.5 million for the men’s team advancing to the Round of 16 and will continue to split the prize money down the middle.

The terms, agreed to in May and formally signed in September, put both teams on the same payment model through 2028.

Sounds like a pretty sweet deal. At least for the women.

We can’t make it make sense. And, to his credit, neither can CNN’s Don Lemon, much to his “CNN This Morning” cohosts’ bafflement and chagrin:

Lemon’s exactly right: The men consistently bring in more viewership (and more revenue) than the women … why shouldn’t they make more money, too?

And he deserves props for it. We believe in giving credit where credit is due, and it’s due to Don Lemon for this.

Take it.

It won’t last long, so enjoy it while it lasts.

