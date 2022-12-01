We’d like to offer our heartiest congratulations to the United States Men’s National Team on all of their success at this year’s World Cup.

And we’d also like to congratulation the U.S. Women’s National Team, because they’re going to get rewarded for the men’s success without actually having to earn it themselves:

US Women's National Team will get half of money won by USMNT at World Cup https://t.co/eBRYfCHqOW pic.twitter.com/IKi18bDLiE — New York Post (@nypost) November 30, 2022

More from the New York Post:

Under the equal-pay agreement signed this year, the teams will split the prize money for the World Cup. That means that both teams will get $6.5 million for the men’s team advancing to the Round of 16 and will continue to split the prize money down the middle. The terms, agreed to in May and formally signed in September, put both teams on the same payment model through 2028.

Sounds like a pretty sweet deal. At least for the women.

Make it make sense https://t.co/Pmzddus8aB — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 30, 2022

We can’t make it make sense. And, to his credit, neither can CNN’s Don Lemon, much to his “CNN This Morning” cohosts’ bafflement and chagrin:

Don Lemon leaves his CNN colleagues perplexed by stating the obvious about pay in US soccer: “Everyone’s going to hate me … I’m not sexist…the men’s team makes more money, the men should get more money.” pic.twitter.com/iZiwSHVBhd — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 1, 2022

Lemon’s exactly right: The men consistently bring in more viewership (and more revenue) than the women … why shouldn’t they make more money, too?

don lemon said something not stupid https://t.co/8Cn8Slk1TF — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) December 1, 2022

And he deserves props for it. We believe in giving credit where credit is due, and it’s due to Don Lemon for this.

omg i agree with don lemon — Courtney Kirchoff (@Courtneyscoffs) December 1, 2022

OMG,,,I agree with Don Lemon! — Free Sarcasm (@LeanneReitano) December 1, 2022

Wow. I think this is the first thing I’ve heard Don say that I agree with! — Renée Capo (@ReneeCapo80) December 1, 2022

This may be the very first time I agree with Don Lemon. — LOOKING FOR TRUTH (@EMNODREATTNOD) December 1, 2022

The only thing I probably will ever agree with Don Lemon about — Jay Donlin (@jay_donlin) December 1, 2022

Take it.

Reason from Don Lemon.

Mark this date. This is big. — SJ Penguin (@SJWildcat) December 1, 2022

It won’t last long, so enjoy it while it lasts.

***

Related:

CNN’s Don Lemon tells Stephen Colbert with a straight face that he ‘[doesn’t] think we ever were liberal’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!