When Donald Trump put the speculation to rest and announced yesterday that yes, he is, in fact, throwing his hat into the 2024 presidential ring, a lot of conservatives and Republicans’ eyes got right to rolling. Well, to be fair, they’d actually been rolling for the past week or so, ever since Trump decided to try to pick a fight with Ron DeSantis over DeSantis’ relative competence and political success.

But for the Left and the MSM, it was another story. They’re now in full-on Trump 24/7 mode, as evidenced by the New York Times’ most recent coverage of The Donald:

Not to imply that the @NYTImes is obsessed with Trump running once again and desperate to have him back on their pages — Instead I'll just display it.

All of these are from THE PAST DAY

1/ pic.twitter.com/y8QG7vne2m — Brad Slager: Polling For Soup (@MartiniShark) November 16, 2022

Annnnnnd…there's more

2/ pic.twitter.com/cVCCECAVFb — Brad Slager: Polling For Soup (@MartiniShark) November 16, 2022

I'm looking forward to the "There is no need for Trump and no one cares about him" series, delivered in 127 parts over the next 2 years.

3/ pic.twitter.com/gvbThDZGK6 — Brad Slager: Polling For Soup (@MartiniShark) November 16, 2022

Seriously – somebody send mental health providers to the New York Times Building, STAT. pic.twitter.com/UQV3Ybez31 — Brad Slager: Polling For Soup (@MartiniShark) November 16, 2022

It’s so weird. They claim to hate him and his pathological need to be in the spotlight, but they refuse to take the spotlight off of him. Over the past seven years or so, Donald Trump has been the best thing that could’ve happened to the media, at least as far as the media are concerned. Yeah, he talks smack about journalists and rails about how the MSM are “the enemy of the people,” but the truth is that the relationship between the media and Donald Trump is symbiotic. He needs them, and they need him. Quite desperately, in fact.

These outlets and their lil’ journalismers got far more attention when he was in office… They wouldn’t have to learn to code if he got re-elected pic.twitter.com/zLlY6Dk5Kz — Janey Mack (@JaneyMackWriter) November 16, 2022

Yep.

In any event, regardless of how all this turns out, we’ll of course be here to cover all the liberal MSM overall insanity surrounding Trump’s presidential campaign, and, of course, their not-nearly-as-subtle-as-they-think efforts to make him the GOP nominee once again.

***

