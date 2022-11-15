Progressives have taught us many valuable lessons. And perhaps one of the most valuable of all those lessons is that racism is always wrong, except for all the times when it isn’t. Like when it comes to college admissions, for example. If a black applicant is denied acceptance to Harvard in favor of a more qualified Asian applicant, it’s the bad kind of racism. But if an Asian applicant is denied acceptance to Harvard in favor of a less qualified black applicant, it’s the good kind. The great kind, even.

And speaking of that, the New Yorker recently published a piece about “Affirmative Action and the Supreme Court’s Troubled Treatment of Asian Americans,” where what’s “troubled” is apparently the notion that the Supreme Court could rule that race-based admissions are unconstitutional and thus that merit-based admissions might, in fact, be a much fairer way to go.

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Ah, yes. We knew we’d heard it somewhere before!

So, if you’ve been keeping score lately, you now know from the New Yorker that parents who want to have a say in their kids’ education are bad and that an “out of proportion” number of Asian students accepted to prestigious universities is “unacceptable.”

We can’t imagine that. But that’s because we’re not racist jerks.

We see you, woke progs.

Dr. Pradheep Shanker indeed went on a rant about this. And what a fantastic rant it was.

Please enjoy:

Progressives will twist themselves into intellectual pretzels in order to defend the idea that some racism is more equal than others.

Plus ça change, huh?

Not just bigoted, but bigoted AF.

 

