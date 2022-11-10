The White House has wasted very little time in pivoting back to the economy and telling us how fantastic and amazing and great it is.

Narrator: The economy is not, in fact, fantastic and amazing and great. It’s actually pretty terrible. But if you ask Karine Jean-Pierre, she’ll tell you that we’re very lucky that the Democrats did so well, because if they hadn’t, Republicans would get to work undoing the Inflation Reduction Act and ruining all the good economic stuff the Biden administration has done.

KJP: Republicans lost because "their top priority was undoing [the] Inflation Reduction Act…It would hurt the economy, worsen inflation." pic.twitter.com/u22kZOl7zi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 10, 2022

But … the economy is hurting. And inflation is getting worse. And that’s not in spite of the Inflation Reduction Act; it’s in large part because of the Inflation Reduction Act. And we still haven’t even scratched the surface of how bad it’s going to get.

But you go off, Karine. You go off. Even though we’d all be far better off if the Inflation Reduction Act was torn to shreds and set on fire and then we dumped its ashes into the ocean.

Ugh. This administration, man.

Just think, only 2 more years of this BS! https://t.co/NXvlzQrAfR — 🇺🇸 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕜𝕝𝕪𝕟 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 🦉🌰🍁🦃 ❄ (@Brooklyn__Girl) November 10, 2022

Let’s hope so.

***

