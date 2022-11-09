Given how yesterday went, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to hear reports of Donald Trump being very, very angry. After all, quite a few of the candidates he promoted and endorsed went on to lose what should’ve been slam-dunk races against Democrats. If we were Donald Trump, we’d be embarrassed and probably lashing out.

And that’s reportedly exactly what he’s doing. New York Times Trump beat journo Maggie Haberman reports:

Wow. If he’s blaming Melania, that’s just … wow.

All class, that Donald.

It’s starting to look that way.

Maybe she should. For a few reasons.

There’s always a @dril tweet.

Narrator: Trump is wounded. And when he’s wounded, he gets angry.

Recall that yesterday, Trump said that if the GOP swept the elections, he should get all of the credit, and if they lost, he should get none of the blame. Some people wanted to believe he was just joking. Looks like he was dead-serious.

Not sure if he’s leaking, but he’s definitely bleeding.

Tale as old as time.

