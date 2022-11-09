Given how yesterday went, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to hear reports of Donald Trump being very, very angry. After all, quite a few of the candidates he promoted and endorsed went on to lose what should’ve been slam-dunk races against Democrats. If we were Donald Trump, we’d be embarrassed and probably lashing out.

And that’s reportedly exactly what he’s doing. New York Times Trump beat journo Maggie Haberman reports:

Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz — including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2022

Wow. If he’s blaming Melania, that’s just … wow.

Trump yesterday dinged DeSantis by saying his wife "is really running his campaign." Now Trump is reportedly blaming his own wife for his decision to endorse Oz. https://t.co/VcCBscpfVA — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) November 9, 2022

All class, that Donald.

I can think of another decision that was not her best https://t.co/5FAhWuYVm5 — cc (@cc_fla) November 9, 2022

It's also not her worst decision. https://t.co/8sSccxkQsh — Jay Lampert (@MortChristenson) November 9, 2022

It’s starting to look that way.

Melania going to endorse DeSantis. https://t.co/vFixUPamLe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 9, 2022

Maybe she should. For a few reasons.

There’s always a @dril tweet.

There are people pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement next week, and several Rs have texted asking whether he will, but it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2022

Narrator: Trump is wounded. And when he’s wounded, he gets angry.

Worth remembering that Trump is a grown man who endorsed Oz over the objection of some of the people closest to him, and instead went beyond just endorsing and attacked Dave McCormick from the stage at a rally. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2022

Recall that yesterday, Trump said that if the GOP swept the elections, he should get all of the credit, and if they lost, he should get none of the blame. Some people wanted to believe he was just joking. Looks like he was dead-serious.

team trump is leaking. maybe it’s the donald himself. https://t.co/FtEehIfKfd — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) November 9, 2022

Not sure if he’s leaking, but he’s definitely bleeding.

Isn't it amazing that the one person in Trump's orbit who never makes an error is Donald Trump–yet somehow, he is surrounded by losers who consistently make terrible choices. https://t.co/gjkQfpWRwA — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) November 9, 2022

Trump can never fail, he can only be failed. https://t.co/SRxlRf5vNb — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) November 9, 2022

Tale as old as time.

