When the going gets tough, you want a president in the White House who is fearless. A president who can handle whatever gets in his way.

Unfortunately, we’re stuck with Joe Biden, who is apparently spooked by … well, we’re not exactly sure. Something black:

What or who did you step on that’s black, Joe?

Wait what the heck? — Mandy Lou Wiley (@Mandyc28) November 7, 2022

"Stepping on a it's black anyway??" Wth? https://t.co/IYyiGEtNmZ — L- just L (@skis416) November 7, 2022

This is getting hard to watch . — Randy McShaner (@randy_mcshaner) November 7, 2022

Getting hard to watch? Technically it’s been hard to watch Joe Biden for years now.

I think he thought there was a step down and it wasn't. — Carolina Girl (@DollyEllington) November 7, 2022

That could explain it. He probably sees a lot of things that aren’t there.

It’s past Joey’s nap time. — Eric Oestmann (@OestmannEric) November 6, 2022

Well, that goes without saying.

Did he…did he get scared by his shadow? https://t.co/ikydiYSNVy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 7, 2022

Well … his shadow’s black. Or at least kinda grayish. Maybe that’s what it was.

I can’t keep it straight. Does that mean an early spring or longer winter? — 𝔍𝔞𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@JamesInCLE) November 7, 2022

Great. Now we're getting 6 more weeks of recession. — BobbyG (@robertganoush7) November 7, 2022

Psh! Now you’re just being silly.

We’re getting way more than six weeks.

***

