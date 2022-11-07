When the going gets tough, you want a president in the White House who is fearless. A president who can handle whatever gets in his way.

Unfortunately, we’re stuck with Joe Biden, who is apparently spooked by … well, we’re not exactly sure. Something black:

What or who did you step on that’s black, Joe?

Getting hard to watch? Technically it’s been hard to watch Joe Biden for years now.

That could explain it. He probably sees a lot of things that aren’t there.

Well, that goes without saying.

Well … his shadow’s black. Or at least kinda grayish. Maybe that’s what it was.

Psh! Now you’re just being silly.

We’re getting way more than six weeks.

