When the going gets tough, you want a president in the White House who is fearless. A president who can handle whatever gets in his way.
Unfortunately, we’re stuck with Joe Biden, who is apparently spooked by … well, we’re not exactly sure. Something black:
Whoa! Careful there, Joe! pic.twitter.com/4FiqPilkEa
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2022
What or who did you step on that’s black, Joe?
Wait what the heck?
— Mandy Lou Wiley (@Mandyc28) November 7, 2022
"Stepping on a it's black anyway??"
— L- just L (@skis416) November 7, 2022
This is getting hard to watch .
— Randy McShaner (@randy_mcshaner) November 7, 2022
Getting hard to watch? Technically it’s been hard to watch Joe Biden for years now.
I think he thought there was a step down and it wasn't.
— Carolina Girl (@DollyEllington) November 7, 2022
That could explain it. He probably sees a lot of things that aren’t there.
It’s past Joey’s nap time.
— Eric Oestmann (@OestmannEric) November 6, 2022
Well, that goes without saying.
Did he…did he get scared by his shadow? https://t.co/ikydiYSNVy
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 7, 2022
Well … his shadow’s black. Or at least kinda grayish. Maybe that’s what it was.
I can’t keep it straight. Does that mean an early spring or longer winter?
— 𝔍𝔞𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@JamesInCLE) November 7, 2022
Great. Now we're getting 6 more weeks of recession.
— BobbyG (@robertganoush7) November 7, 2022
Psh! Now you’re just being silly.
We’re getting way more than six weeks.
***
