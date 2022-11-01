Plenty of liberal celebs have vowed to leave Twitter following Elon Musk’s brutal right-wing authoritarian Twitter takeover. But rest assured that there are still a lot of brave souls who are willing to stick around in defiance of Elon Hitler-Mussolini and continue to fight for truth, justice, and the American way.
One of those brave souls is Bess Kalb, a comedy writer and author. Bess isn’t going anywhere, at least not before the midterm elections, and she’s urging her fellow brave souls to show off their bravery with a grand gesture of solidarity with Democracy as we know it:
If everyone with a blue check changed their twitter name and picture to El*n Musk and wrote “Vote Blue on or before 11/8. Save Democracy as we know it.” we could save Democracy as we know it?
— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 30, 2022
All blue-checks changing their names and avatars to Elon Musk — sorry, El*n Musk? Seems like that could be a problem, first of all.
Have fun violating the ToS.
— Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) November 1, 2022
Yeah, a bunch of people impersonating the guy who just took ownership of Twitter seems like maybe a bad idea.
"Democracy is so sacred that we can save it by deceiving the voters"
— Tacos&Triggers🌮🔫 (@TacosTriggers1) November 1, 2022
Well, that would be dishonest. Or for you, completely on-brand.
— Robert Workman 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) November 1, 2022
But leaving that aside, Bess Kalb’s tweet is also just stupid and embarrassing and stupid on its face.
Oh bless your heart.
— You're very wrong (@yourewrongstill) November 1, 2022
Would you just bless it.
— I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) November 1, 2022
— AstrosAmy (@auntieamy90) November 1, 2022
Oh definitely! Y’all should do it right now! Great plan! pic.twitter.com/qZwn9YKlrb
— Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) November 1, 2022
It’s especially hilarious because Bess doesn’t seem to want to get the ball rolling and lead by example:
Doesn’t look like El*n Musk to us. Guess she chickened out. Oh well.
I’m going to read your twitter feed on election night naked slamming a jar of peanut butter with my junk… https://t.co/J31r3YZ9H2
— NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) November 1, 2022
