Plenty of liberal celebs have vowed to leave Twitter following Elon Musk’s brutal right-wing authoritarian Twitter takeover. But rest assured that there are still a lot of brave souls who are willing to stick around in defiance of Elon Hitler-Mussolini and continue to fight for truth, justice, and the American way.

One of those brave souls is Bess Kalb, a comedy writer and author. Bess isn’t going anywhere, at least not before the midterm elections, and she’s urging her fellow brave souls to show off their bravery with a grand gesture of solidarity with Democracy as we know it:

If everyone with a blue check changed their twitter name and picture to El*n Musk and wrote “Vote Blue on or before 11/8. Save Democracy as we know it.” we could save Democracy as we know it? — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) October 30, 2022

All blue-checks changing their names and avatars to Elon Musk — sorry, El*n Musk? Seems like that could be a problem, first of all.

Have fun violating the ToS. — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) November 1, 2022

Yeah, a bunch of people impersonating the guy who just took ownership of Twitter seems like maybe a bad idea.

"Democracy is so sacred that we can save it by deceiving the voters" — Tacos&Triggers🌮🔫 (@TacosTriggers1) November 1, 2022

Well, that would be dishonest. Or for you, completely on-brand. — Robert Workman 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) November 1, 2022

But leaving that aside, Bess Kalb’s tweet is also just stupid and embarrassing and stupid on its face.

Oh bless your heart. — You're very wrong (@yourewrongstill) November 1, 2022

Would you just bless it.

pic.twitter.com/doq3R0hJfL — I R A Darth Aggie (@IRA_Darth_Aggie) November 1, 2022

Oh definitely! Y’all should do it right now! Great plan! pic.twitter.com/qZwn9YKlrb — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) November 1, 2022

It’s especially hilarious because Bess doesn’t seem to want to get the ball rolling and lead by example:

Doesn’t look like El*n Musk to us. Guess she chickened out. Oh well.

I’m going to read your twitter feed on election night naked slamming a jar of peanut butter with my junk… https://t.co/J31r3YZ9H2 — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) November 1, 2022

***

Related:

Blue-checked comedy writer offers up baffling commentary on lifted public transportation mask mandate and it’s all downhill from there

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!