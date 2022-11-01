Plenty of liberal celebs have vowed to leave Twitter following Elon Musk’s brutal right-wing authoritarian Twitter takeover. But rest assured that there are still a lot of brave souls who are willing to stick around in defiance of Elon Hitler-Mussolini and continue to fight for truth, justice, and the American way.

One of those brave souls is Bess Kalb, a comedy writer and author. Bess isn’t going anywhere, at least not before the midterm elections, and she’s urging her fellow brave souls to show off their bravery with a grand gesture of solidarity with Democracy as we know it:

All blue-checks changing their names and avatars to Elon Musk — sorry, El*n Musk? Seems like that could be a problem, first of all.

Yeah, a bunch of people impersonating the guy who just took ownership of Twitter seems like maybe a bad idea.

Trending

But leaving that aside, Bess Kalb’s tweet is also just stupid and embarrassing and stupid on its face.

Would you just bless it.

It’s especially hilarious because Bess doesn’t seem to want to get the ball rolling and lead by example:

Doesn’t look like El*n Musk to us. Guess she chickened out. Oh well.

***

Related:

Blue-checked comedy writer offers up baffling commentary on lifted public transportation mask mandate and it’s all downhill from there

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bess Kalbblue-checksdemocracyelectionElon Muskmidterms