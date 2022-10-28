Elon Musk has taken the reins of Twitter and hasn’t wasted any time making some very big changes. Much of the Left is totally freaking out, of course. Because the only thing more terrifying than a billionaire owning Twitter is the prospect of diversity of opinion on Twitter. Scary stuff.

But eventually, some of the chaos will die down. Lefties who have vowed to leave Twitter for greener, more “Nazi”-free pastures will still be here because they never actually had any intention of leaving. And when that happens, Musk will maybe have some time to sit back and contemplate his next move.

Well, if Musk is taking suggestions on where to go from here, Larry Elder has got one for him:

Next @elonmusk

should buy the New York Times—and turn it into a newspaper. — Larry Elder (@larryelder) October 28, 2022

That is … actually kind of a very intriguing and quite possibly great idea.

Oh man can you imagine https://t.co/usfKzG3PaH — Rachel Bell (@herbalcell) October 28, 2022

Imagine a New York Times willing to publish opinions to the right of Michelle Goldberg.

The New York Times telling the truth would be an interesting sight to see Fair point Larry https://t.co/5tlvbz2mY5 — Devon Zeller (@Yunits14) October 28, 2022

People might actually read the damn thing. On purpose!

***

