By now, you’ve at least seen clips of the one and only debate between Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman and Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, if you didn’t have a chance to watch the whole spectacle. Needless to say, it was bad. Really, really bad.

It was so bad that Fetterman’s campaign actually tried to blame “delayed captions filled with errors.” The company responsible for the captioning technology naturally pushed back, because it obviously wasn’t their fault that Fetterman suffered a major stroke this past spring and sustained persistent cognitive impairments.

But let’s just say for the sake of argument that the only reason Fetterman repeatedly stumbled and floundered was the captioning system. Now that Fetterman knows what to look out for, he can be better prepared for another debate. Which, incidentally, is what the Oz campaign is inviting him to participate in:

#PASEN: Oz statement on debate(s): "We're sorry to hear that the Fetterman campaign was unhappy with how the closed captioning system that they requested was working on Tuesday. We're happy to do a second debate any time." — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) October 27, 2022

Seems more than reasonable, no? Generous, too. And we’re sure that Team Oz would be more than happy to let Team Fetterman choose the company for the closed captioning.

Humble drag. — Mark Gustav (@MarcusGustavus) October 27, 2022

Well played, Dr. Oz. Well played indeed.

