Pennsylvania Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman is immensely proud of his C.V. And, quite frankly, we’re not sure why.

He’s boasted about his record as Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania, and his tenure consisted largely of not showing up for stuff and doing absolutely nothing on the off chance he does show up.

And before he served in that office, he was, of course, the Mayor of Braddock. It was as Braddock Mayor that he became a Democratic star in the making, at least according to his cheerleaders in the MSM. But what, exactly, did he do as Mayor of Braddock?

Townhall’s Mia Cathell went to Braddock to find out. And what she learned only casts even more doubt not just on John Fetterman’s ability to serve, but also his credibility.

🎥 I went to Braddock—the "depressed" town John Fetterman claims to have saved when he was mayor. There's no grocery store, no bank, and there's not many Fetterman signs, except for outside where he lives above one of his failed revitalization projects.https://t.co/jq3kXAMOJ4 — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 26, 2022

More from Cathell:

“You will not ride around and see a lot of Fetterman signs,” chuckled former Braddock Mayor Chardaé Jones, who succeeded Fetterman after he left his $150-a-month gig in the mayoral office to become Pennsylvania’s well-paid lieutenant governor. I asked why there’s seemingly a shortage of support for Fetterman in a sit-down video interview with Jones last week. To which, Jones said: “Fetterman lives in the community and we don’t actually see Fetterman.” … Braddock’s supposed rebirth is one of Fetterman’s go-to talking points he often sputters on the Senate campaign trail. When I asked Jones how her fellow Braddock residents feel about Fetterman invoking the borough’s purported revival under his 13-year reign, she said that while some of the neighborhood’s inhabitants appreciate the public exposure, others wish that the national attention could be channeled into much-needed resources for the struggling community. It’s “a divide” among residents, Jones told Townhall, indicating that town folks are split on Fetterman touting his mayoral record as he’s gunning for higher office. “Some people feel like Fetterman used Braddock. Some people were like, ‘Oh, he put a spotlight on the community’…A spotlight is nice, but you got to do something once you have the spotlight.”

The entire piece is absolutely devastating. As is this video from Cathell:

John Fetterman is this town's self-proclaimed savior. Watch what Braddock's business owners, residents, and ex-mayor who succeeded Fetterman told @townhallcom: "A lot of people are against Fetterman because they know what he did here, which is nothing."pic.twitter.com/83FxnAUigO https://t.co/MBpwkpmhdE — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) October 26, 2022

This is Braddock Mayor John Fetterman’s legacy: Depression. Desolation. Despair.

Want to know who John Fetterman is?

Ask the folks who live in Braddock.

🔽 https://t.co/L1PC5YcVcj — Tiffanie Tx (@tiffanie_tx) October 26, 2022

I’ve driven through Braddock several times. Unfortunately driving through is all one has the option to do in this forgotten town of less than 2000 residents. @MiaCathell is 100% on point. https://t.co/ousmalEXCH — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) October 26, 2022

This is so brutal. Most of the citizens of the town that Fetterman was mayor of for more than 10 years either think he destroyed the town, never saw him, or think he’s a grifter. pic.twitter.com/eAlvZR5dbg — Kevin McMahon (@Kevin__McMahon) October 26, 2022

Braddock deserved better than John Fetterman. For Pennsylvania’s sake, we hope the rest of the state thinks they deserve better than John Fetterman, too.

