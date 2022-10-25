As we told you, President Joe Biden sat down for his fifth — that’s fifth — COVID shot today. And that’s his prerogative. Let him get a booster every day if he wants to. We just don’t care for him using fear and guilt to encourage other Americans to get vaccinated and über-boosted. That bit’s not cool, and, aside from that, we can’t imagine that it’s terribly effective. “Get another shot or your entire family will die of COVID” doesn’t seem like a very motivational message.

Perhaps the president should’ve opted for something a little more subtle, like this Halloween-themed offering from the White House:

As a general rule, it’s a good idea to get vaccinated if you can. And, as a general rule, it’s also a good idea to make a convincing case for vaccination when trying to persuade vaccine skeptics. You know what’s not a good idea? Stupid and tone-deaf and incredibly off-putting videos like the one above.

I am very pro-vaccine, but this advertisement (audio on) really rubs me the wrong way. https://t.co/UlFc2GQtqH — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) October 25, 2022

Well, yeah. Because it’s terrible.

It's so ridiculous it borders on obscene. https://t.co/6mp962mjUm — Clifton Duncan (She/Her) (@cliftonaduncan) October 25, 2022

This messaging is wrong in so many ways. — 🎃 Deb H 🎃 (@deb_h7) October 25, 2022

If the Biden administration has any brain cells left, they’ll avoid any more public health outreach efforts. Avoid them like the plague.

