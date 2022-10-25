As we told you, President Joe Biden sat down for his fifth — that’s fifth — COVID shot today. And that’s his prerogative. Let him get a booster every day if he wants to. We just don’t care for him using fear and guilt to encourage other Americans to get vaccinated and über-boosted. That bit’s not cool, and, aside from that, we can’t imagine that it’s terribly effective. “Get another shot or your entire family will die of COVID” doesn’t seem like a very motivational message.

Perhaps the president should’ve opted for something a little more subtle, like this Halloween-themed offering from the White House:

As a general rule, it’s a good idea to get vaccinated if you can. And, as a general rule, it’s also a good idea to make a convincing case for vaccination when trying to persuade vaccine skeptics. You know what’s not a good idea? Stupid and tone-deaf and incredibly off-putting videos like the one above.

Well, yeah. Because it’s terrible.

If the Biden administration has any brain cells left, they’ll avoid any more public health outreach efforts. Avoid them like the plague.

***

