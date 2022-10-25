Remember how disturbing it was that living NFL legend Tom Brady was cordial with Donald Trump? Well, that was nothing compared to how disturbing it is that Brady is apparently on texting terms with Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is, as we’ve all been informed since he began to emerge as a 2024 frontrunner, even worse and more Hitler-like than Trump.

The New York Times has got the scoop:

Tom Brady, who's been the subject of public affection from Donald Trump for years, is now said to be on texting terms with Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida. https://t.co/VcwXkxKjFg — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 24, 2022

Dear God.

Omg it’s a national emergency — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕊𝕡𝕖𝕔𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕂🇦🇽 (@CallMeK1123) October 24, 2022

Quick! Alert the Pulitzer Committee:

“I took Governor DeSantis to the Packer game at Lambeau Field,” [Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels] told a gathering of the Lake Country Patriots, a far-right group, on Thursday at a brewery in Oconomowoc, Wis. The New York Times was denied entry to the publicly advertised event , but obtained a recording of Mr. Michels’s remarks.

Mr. DeSantis, who on the day of the Packers game had appeared at a rally for Mr. Michels and Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, “had never been to Lambeau Field before and he wanted to go,” Mr. Michels said. “We’re sitting there, you know, we’re watching the game and all of a sudden, I look over and he’s texting and he says, ‘How do you spell Lambeau?’” Mr. Michels continued: “I say, ‘Who are you texting with?’ He says, ‘I’m texting with Tom Brady.’ The governor of Florida gets to text with Tom Brady.” …

What Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Brady were discussing by text, beyond the governor’s location at that moment, remains a mystery. Representatives for Mr. Brady did not respond to requests for comment. A DeSantis spokeswoman declined to comment. There’s a bit to unpack here. There’s actually not much to unpack. Ron DeSantis may or may not have been texting with Tom Brady, and the New York Times thought it was worth a whole article. Seems pretty clear what’s going on here: The New York Times is beyond desperate. ✍️uh✍️oh✍️ pic.twitter.com/YQCYmkSnII — The List (@ListComesForAll) October 24, 2022 Lmao. Supermodel, millionaire former president, and current governor If someone married Bella Hadid, was beloved by Obama, and texted with Gavin Newsom, you'd be drooling over them. Kick rocks. — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 24, 2022

How is this not a parody of media coverage https://t.co/MBDEyEQmaU — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 24, 2022

It may not be an intentional parody of media coverage, but it is a parody nonetheless.

Oh the horror! 😂😂😂😂 oh NYT never change — Dave Ross (@drosssports) October 24, 2022

They couldn’t if they wanted to … unless they want to get even worse.

***

