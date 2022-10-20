During his insane gaslighty and lie-filled remarks yesterday, President Joe Biden came after the oil companies quite harshly, accusing them of causing high gas prices (not alone, of course, as Vladimir Putin also has a hand in that) and putting the onus on them to somehow increase oil production despite the many restrictions imposed upon them by … the Biden administration.

Biden to oil companies: "You're sitting on record profits and we're giving you more certainty so you can act now to increase oil production now." pic.twitter.com/hlHVtm5e7F — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 19, 2022

In addition to that, Biden also took credit for gas prices not being as high as they could be right now.

BIDEN: "Without the steps we've taken over the last several months…gas prices would be higher than they are today." pic.twitter.com/yDly6Huwrr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

And he also claimed that his administration hasn’t done anything to hamper oil production.

BIDEN: "We need to responsibly increase American oil production without delaying or deferring our transition to clean energy…my administration has not stopped or slowed US oil production." pic.twitter.com/E9k8KteXjf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 19, 2022

So, basically, here’s where Biden is at right now: “My administration is not responsible for any of the bad stuff that’s happened … but we’re gonna be the bigger people and rescue the American people from the oil crisis. And just to prove it to you, we put together a plan and everything!”

Here’s that plan, in case you’re interested:

The Biden-Harris Administration is taking additional steps to reduce gas prices. pic.twitter.com/u0tZrai13q — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 19, 2022

Wow! Only takes three easy steps! Just deplete the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and then fill it back up and taxpayers will profit. And then taxpayers will profit even more when the oil companies lower gas prices.

Who knew it was so simple?

Asking Oil companies to reduce prices after vowing to destroy them on the campaign trail must be an extremely awkward conversation https://t.co/ovD9h66EV2 — Max Talmage (@MaxTalmage) October 20, 2022

Again – what the hell is bullet point 3? What “savings” are energy companies getting? Lower prices for inputs just make lower prices for outputs. As we have ALL seen the price of gasoline and other refined products is not fixed. So there is no savings. https://t.co/nuxXJAtl3T — Buck Quivas (@BuckQuivas) October 20, 2022

It’s easier to understand if you do’t actually think about it.

Is this a parody account? https://t.co/mj76eVmZlC — Mother of Dragons (@Somerichaccount) October 20, 2022

Anyone know who is in charge of this parody account?! https://t.co/x7dKreVXwa — Invesqua (@invesqua) October 20, 2022

There’s something awfully familiar about that graphic … we feel like we’ve seen it somewhere before. Anyone else feel like that?

Where the White House got this graphic from: https://t.co/BQC7z0mZUo pic.twitter.com/qHEekkxMAw — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 20, 2022

Ah! Of course! We knew we recognized it from somewhere!

This reads like an elementary school level project. https://t.co/BQC7z0E2Wo — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 20, 2022

Hey, don’t insult elementary kids like that.

***

Related:

WATCH: Peter Doocy lays a trap for Karine Jean-Pierre on Joe Biden’s expectations for the oil industry and she walks right into it

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!