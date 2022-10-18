It seems like only yesterday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was public enemy number one for failing to prevent Hurricane Ian from making landfall. It wasn’t yesterday, of course, but it wasn’t all that long ago. Here’s a quick refresher on some of the BS DeSantis was putting up with while he was trying to steer his state through a natural disaster:

But yeah, we haven’t heard about Ian in a while. What’s the deal with that? Back on October 3, Noam Blum made this observation:

I have seen almost zero coverage of the aftermath of Ian in Florida, and because of how media works now, I’m only left to assume that it’s because DeSantis is handling it alright. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 3, 2022

I mean I don’t actually know but I figured that if things were bad it would have been a big story. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 3, 2022

It would appear that Blum’s tweets have borne out since then:

You know DeSantis is doing an excellent job with the Hurricane Ian recovery because that's the fastest I've ever seen a major natural disaster totally disappear from the news. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) October 17, 2022

All the caveats of course, the Feds are helping, Biden etc etc. But damn, it's like Ian never happened at this point. And we know what the story would be were he doing a bad job. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) October 17, 2022

Oh, we know.

For real…if he was doing a bad job, it would be the 2nd story right behind Jan 6 latest news… — Slappy White (@JMKIII58) October 18, 2022

Ron DeSantis’ leadership would somehow be treasonous or, at best, an attack on democracy.

And you KNOW they’re digging and poking at anything they could find to take away something negative. — Clubber’s Wang (@FuckLinElliot) October 17, 2022

They’ve dug very deep and come up very empty.

If Ron DeSantis ends up being the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, don’t put it past the media to be praying for literal Armageddon in the hopes that they can blame it on DeSantis.

***

Related:

‘Awesome’! DeSantis War Room’s response to Left’s attempted mockery of Fla. governor’s boots is perfection

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!