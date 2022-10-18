It seems like only yesterday when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was public enemy number one for failing to prevent Hurricane Ian from making landfall. It wasn’t yesterday, of course, but it wasn’t all that long ago. Here’s a quick refresher on some of the BS DeSantis was putting up with while he was trying to steer his state through a natural disaster:

But yeah, we haven’t heard about Ian in a while. What’s the deal with that? Back on October 3, Noam Blum made this observation:

It would appear that Blum’s tweets have borne out since then:

Trending

Oh, we know.

Ron DeSantis’ leadership would somehow be treasonous or, at best, an attack on democracy.

They’ve dug very deep and come up very empty.

If Ron DeSantis ends up being the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, don’t put it past the media to be praying for literal Armageddon in the hopes that they can blame it on DeSantis.

***

Related:

‘Awesome’! DeSantis War Room’s response to Left’s attempted mockery of Fla. governor’s boots is perfection

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FloridaHurricane Ianjournalismjournalistsnatural disasterRon DeSantis