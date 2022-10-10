Lauren Leader is the founder of All In Together, which purportedly “equips voting-age American women with action-oriented nonpartisan civic education to realize their full potential as leaders shaping our nation.” And apparently, according to Lauren, voting-age American women can’t really realize their full potential if abortion legislation is left up to the states.

On MSNBC today, Leader discussed what the Dobbs decision means for women’s rights in this country and how women need to be able to abort their unborn children in order to participate in society and ensure that democracy can function:

Transcript:

“The rollback of women’s rights here is very concerning, and it, it’s tied, and I think, look, many of us understand how profound the rollback, you know, of abortion rights after Dobbs is for women’s autonomy and ability to thrive in this nation. What I think we talk less about, or think less about, is what that does to undermine democracy. That ultimately, women’s full and equal participation in society at every level, including bodily autonomy, is fundamental to democracy functioning.”

Wow. Just … wow.

So was democracy invented in 1973? — FridayNightEcon – стоит с Украиной (@FridayNightEcon) October 10, 2022

That seems to be what pro-aborts like Lauren believe, yes. And that’s just really, really weird.

It was the ̶S̶c̶o̶t̶s̶ who built this country!

^Dead Babies https://t.co/IcreKmw9jS — mitrebox (@mitrebox) October 10, 2022

Imagine calling yourself an advocate for women when you’re arguing that it should be easy for any woman to walk into an abortion clinic and kill her unborn kids. Some of those kids would’ve grown up to be women, by the way, Lauren.

"If you can't kill your baby, we don't have democracy" is a certain kind of take. https://t.co/8IcILa2FSU — Matt Cover (@MattCover) October 10, 2022

This lie that women can't fully participate in society and democracy if there isn't elective abortion in America is just that, a lie. https://t.co/UejHzLZTGc — Brittany (@bccover) October 10, 2022

It’s a lie that’s become a very popular battle cry for pro-aborts. And it actually sets women back! It sets all of society back, really.

Democracy has definitely ended up there with freedom as a term people are using to mean whatever they personally prefer https://t.co/tXx8XeipYy — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 10, 2022

And the flipside is some of the most permissive abortion laws in the world are in North Korea and China https://t.co/0DWlOkTpdw — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 10, 2022

Very few women are allowed to fully participate in society in North Korea or China. Very few men, too, actually. Because, you know, those countries are oppressive regimes run by tyrants. But they do love killing babies, at least!

It kinda seems, when you really extend the consequences of abortion to their farthest reaches, that the *exact opposite* is true, actually. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) October 10, 2022

Pro-aborts like Lauren Leader are fundamentally wrong.

