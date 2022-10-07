The Democratic Party is a flaming-hot mess. And Lord knows the Republican Party is far from perfect.

That might make some people think that the Libertarian Party could be the answer to our problems. And this from Arizona Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Marc Victor might make those people reconsider:

Libertarian Party candidate Mark Victor in Arizona’s US Senate debate tonight: “What should the age of consent be? This is something that reasonable minds disagree on. That should be up for a vote.” 😐 pic.twitter.com/QBObIKNLk2 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) October 7, 2022

Um … beg your pardon?

“We are a constitutional republic—not an unrestricted democracy” “…but the age of consent should be up for a vote” pic.twitter.com/nPQDeI9M5T — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) October 7, 2022

Oh, Marc. Baby. What is you doin’?

Feel bad for the sign language interpreter — dialetheic bias (@biasbreakdown) October 7, 2022

Right? Interpreter’s just going along, signing, and then — BAM! “Age of consent should be up for a vote.”

God bless that guy. We wouldn’t’ve been able to keep going had we been in his place.

This comment came during a rant about how TOO MANY things are up for a vote. This yahoo singles out determining the age of consent as one of the few issues we should be voting on. https://t.co/VOiQ9wQ2Vi — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 7, 2022

Bruh, you only needed 1 non-creepy example — Joseph Majkut (@JosephMajkut) October 7, 2022

of literally all of the other possible options besides “electing our legislators”, that’s the one he went with — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) October 7, 2022

That’s the one he went with.

And he was doing so well up until then. https://t.co/RkLjymH9FZ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 7, 2022

People: Both parties suck, we deserve a Third Party Third Party: https://t.co/Hnikkn3dNG — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 7, 2022

For what it’s worth, the Arizona Mises Caucus calls Victor’s remarks “embarrassing”:

We disagree with Marc Victor's comment on age of consent. Our focus is on ending the wars, inflation, the drug war, the police state & government overreach. Libertarians should be using our platform to address the real issues that affect real Americans, this was embarrassing. — Arizona Mises Caucus (@MisesAZ) October 7, 2022

Now, it should go without saying that Marc Victor doesn’t represent the entire Libertarian Party. But if we can offer the LP a bit of advice for the future: maybe make sure your guy (or gal) isn’t hung up on age of consent before you nominate him for office.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!