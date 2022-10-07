The Democratic Party is a flaming-hot mess. And Lord knows the Republican Party is far from perfect.

That might make some people think that the Libertarian Party could be the answer to our problems. And this from Arizona Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Marc Victor might make those people reconsider:

Um … beg your pardon?

Oh, Marc. Baby. What is you doin’?

Right? Interpreter’s just going along, signing, and then — BAM! “Age of consent should be up for a vote.”

God bless that guy. We wouldn’t’ve been able to keep going had we been in his place.

That’s the one he went with.

For what it’s worth, the Arizona Mises Caucus calls Victor’s remarks “embarrassing”:

Now, it should go without saying that Marc Victor doesn’t represent the entire Libertarian Party. But if we can offer the LP a bit of advice for the future: maybe make sure your guy (or gal) isn’t hung up on age of consent before you nominate him for office.

