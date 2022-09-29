Video of Vice President Kamala Harris at the DMZ gushing about the United States’ “alliance with the Republic of North Korea” has been making the rounds today. And understandably so. It’s really quite something.

KAMALA HARRIS: "The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." pic.twitter.com/H2dI5UYOlo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 29, 2022

Voice of America Seoul bureau chief William Gallo was among those who covered Kamala’s gaffe … with a pillow:

During her DMZ comments, Harris misspoke, referring to the "very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea." — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) September 29, 2022

“Misspoke.”

"misspoke" pic.twitter.com/4ak5uShY20 — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) September 29, 2022

Mkay.

She did this to distract us from Biden trying to find Jackie yesterday — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) September 29, 2022

That’s certainly one explanation for why she said what she said …

“The brutal dictator I previously insulted is really a cherished partner of peace.” — Razor (@hale_razor) September 29, 2022

Right, because it's so easy to confuse "North" from "South". Especially when talking about Korea, I mean there is nothing different about the 2 places. Good thing the adults are back in charge. — Roper (@Roper70) September 29, 2022

This sort of thing could happen to anyone! Who among us … ?

No one. No one among us would say what she said.

Oh, she misspoke? What did she mean to say? https://t.co/Wl5CK6D8jj — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) September 29, 2022

She meant to say “alliance with the Republic of North Korea.” Because she didn’t misspeak; she’s just a grade-A moron.

pic.twitter.com/JVlENXGGFo — E n z o k (@enzok) September 29, 2022

The MSM never seemed to have any problem making a big deal out of everything Donald Trump said, even when what he said was right. And yet Kamala Harris makes Donald Trump look like a friggin’ genius, and the same journalists who obsessed over Trump’s every word don’t seem to have any thoughts to share about Kamala’s intelligence, or, rather, her profound lack of intelligence.

So weird, right?

Let’s hear it for journalism, folks.

Journalism is following around the Democratic Party and trying to clean up its messes https://t.co/kQlpXQeSXF — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 29, 2022

