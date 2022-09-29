Video of Vice President Kamala Harris at the DMZ gushing about the United States’ “alliance with the Republic of North Korea” has been making the rounds today. And understandably so. It’s really quite something.

Voice of America Seoul bureau chief William Gallo was among those who covered Kamala’s gaffe … with a pillow:

“Misspoke.”

Mkay.

That’s certainly one explanation for why she said what she said …

This sort of thing could happen to anyone! Who among us … ?

No one. No one among us would say what she said.

She meant to say “alliance with the Republic of North Korea.” Because she didn’t misspeak; she’s just a grade-A moron.

The MSM never seemed to have any problem making a big deal out of everything Donald Trump said, even when what he said was right. And yet Kamala Harris makes Donald Trump look like a friggin’ genius, and the same journalists who obsessed over Trump’s every word don’t seem to have any thoughts to share about Kamala’s intelligence, or, rather, her profound lack of intelligence.

So weird, right?

Let’s hear it for journalism, folks.

