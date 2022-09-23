A few years back, “fake self-loathing billionaire capitalist” and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff called for “a new capitalism.”

It’s time for a new capitalism — a more fair, equal & sustainable capitalism that actually works for everyone and where businesses, including tech companies, don’t just take from society but truly give back and have a positive impact. Values create value. https://t.co/4AQzBYS6hd — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) October 14, 2019

Pretty rich (get it?) coming from a billionaire, right?

Well, these days, Benioff’s still a fake self-loathing billionaire capitalist … and he’s also woke AF. Check it, yo:

Uberdouche/@SalesforceOrg CEO @Benioff vows to leave Republican-led cities/states: "If you're not for equality and dignity … then we're going to have to exit your city or your state" pic.twitter.com/6217HucMCZ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 23, 2022

Is that so, Marc? Well, if that’s how you want it, we’re certainly not about to stand in your way. You go right on ahead.

Salesforce presenting itself as the best next candidate for the DeSantis Disney treatment. https://t.co/Ze4A8oUaNO — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) September 23, 2022

Heh.

Vaya con dios, Marc.

I'm in favor of a gov't response against companies that treat states worse than foreign actors like China https://t.co/ONruMlxIcu — PoliMath (@politicalmath) September 23, 2022

It’s funny you should mention China, actually.

A good journalist would look into how much money Benioff has invested into China now. https://t.co/CD5afnKJ9B — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2022

You don’t even have to be a good journalist. You just need to be familiar with Twitter’s basic search function:

How does China’s actual record on actual human rights compare to ours, Marc? We feel like theirs is significantly worse. Does Salesforce have any plans to sever ties with China?

Doesn’t look like it. From August of this year:

The company is “accelerating” its strategic partnership with Alibaba, a Salesforce spokesperson told TechCrunch. In 2019, Alibaba became the exclusive provider of the American giant’s software across Greater China. As a result of its tightened partnership with Alibaba, Salesforce is “optimizing our business structure to better serve the Greater China Region” and “opening new roles while eliminating some others,” the spokesperson said. The company’s career page shows it’s currently hiring a product management director and a senior software engineer in the southern Chinese city Guangzhou, where it placed its tech team . It’s unclear which positions Salesforce is cutting in China, but the spokesperson confirmed that the firm is closing its office space in Hong Kong, which has historically been a springboard for multinationals to enter China. Many roles at Salesforce’s Hong Kong office are in sales and account management, LinkedIn profiles show.

Partnering with business in China and shutting down operations in Hong Kong. And we’re supposed to believe that Marc Benioff gives a crap about equity and dignity? Sure, Jan. Sure.

Perhaps someone who works at Time Magazine can look into that. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 23, 2022

Perhaps.

Perhaps someone can look into this as well:

Does going on TV and bragging about making business decisions based on politics expose him to shareholder lawsuits? https://t.co/ELISpnfotT — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 23, 2022

***

