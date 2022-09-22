Joe Biden is the President of the United States, and as such, it is ultimately his responsibility to stand up and address the border crisis directly. Of course, he hasn’t really done that to any noticeable extent. It seems that he prefers to dispatch his tongue-tied mouthpiece Karine Jean-Pierre to deal with that issue on his behalf.
And she really, really sucks at it.
Perhaps Karine’s boss would like to step in and take over the discussion now. Of course, he’d have to explain a few things first. Like what’s been stopping him all this time from heading down to border towns. See, as the RNC recalls, less than a year ago, Biden said that he hadn’t really spent any time at the border as president because he just didn’t really have the time. So inquiring minds would like to know how that works when he’s spent so much time vacationing at his Delaware beach house and whatnot:
OCTOBER 21, 2021: Biden said he hasn't visited the border because he hasn’t “had a whole hell of a lot of time.”
Since then, Biden has spent 141 days on vacation. pic.twitter.com/mqxgWGgrfb
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 21, 2022
Nice work if you can get it.
Biden treats the presidency like a part time fast food job. https://t.co/CHM3AO4D4q
— Banana Republic Pooch (@boldercoffee) September 22, 2022
He dosent care https://t.co/JDBN7puTqb
— David Obrien (@Dobnbr1) September 22, 2022
He certainly doesn’t seem to care. Of course, it’s entirely possible that he’s spent so much time on vacation because his family and handlers have decided it’s best to keep him out of the spotlight and away from the microphone.
Though that doesn’t really make us feel any better.
