In case you missed it, Don Bolduc won his GOP primary race in New Hampshire last night. That means a diehard Trump-supporting, stolen-election-conspiracy-theory-peddling guy will face off against Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in the midterms.

I've seen enough: pro-MAGA Don Bolduc (R) wins the #NHSEN GOP primary and will face Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) in the fall. @CookPolitical November rating: Lean D. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) September 14, 2022

Why do Republicans keep sabotaging themselves like this? David Axelrod, for one, would really like to know.

Another far right election-denier wins, this time in NH. Feels like the Rs are doing everything possible to frustrate their chances of regaining control of the senate. https://t.co/OmU6V9ERsT — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 14, 2022

Oh, it feels like that, does it, David? Well, perhaps you shouldn’t be asking Republicans why they’re doing this and instead turn your attention to your Democratic friends. Because they might be able to give you a little more insight into this particular issue.

I think Bolduc had some help… — CatOnComputer (@CatOnComputer1) September 14, 2022

Quite a bit of help, as it happens.

Schumer’s PAC spent $3 million on pro-Bolduc ads https://t.co/TI7jMpAYk4 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) September 14, 2022

Yep. Senate Majority PAC spent $3 million to help Bolduc defeat his Republican primary challenger Chuck Morse, whom the Senate GOP was backing.

This "far right election denier" was boosted by over $3 million in DNC sponsored ads (Just like Trump was) David. Would you care to admit that and clear the record? https://t.co/BRewAFxd5m pic.twitter.com/ETO1fkhxpP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 14, 2022

No. He would not care to admit that.

But if for some reason he did, he’d never call out Schumer and the Democrats in earnest.

Because he is, in his heart of hearts, a dedicated Democratic Party shill.

***

***

